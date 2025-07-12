Antisemitism an ‘urgent issue’ for all of British society, Penny Mordaunt warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Penny Mordaunt has said she was “stunned into silence” as she undertook a Government-backed review into antisemitism.

The former Conservative minister joined Lord John Mann, the Government’s antisemitism adviser, in chairing an independent commission on antisemitism on behalf of the Board of Deputies, Britain’s largest Jewish community organisation.

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, the pair described themselves as “hard-nosed politicians” who are “used to dealing with the extremes of human emotions and catastrophe”.

But they added: “Even with decades of these experiences, we were still stunned into silence by the evidence that we received as independent chairs of the Board of Deputies Commission on Antisemitism, particularly from young people in the Jewish community.”

“This is an urgent issue not just for the Jewish community but for the United Kingdom as a whole,” the pair added.

They also said: “We are all harmed if we tolerate the abuse of some of our fellow citizens by those who hold warped or extreme views.”

Their warnings of growing antisemitic prejudices across British society, from the NHS to arts organisations and the police, comes as the report they authored is set to be published on Tuesday.

Among its recommendations are that the NHS should hold a summit to tackle the “specific unaddressed issue of antisemitism” within the health service.

Lord Mann and former defence secretary Dame Penny set out 10 recommendations calling for educators, public services and trade unions to do more to tackle antisemitism.

Among them was a recommendation for every NHS trust to have “basic training on contemporary antisemitism”.

They stated: “From evidence that we heard, we can identify that there is a specific unaddressed issue of antisemitism within the NHS. We recommend that a summit should be held with NHS leaders across the UK to begin to address this.”

They noted an “identifiable lack of consistency and capacity in antisemitism training” and recommended the creation of a specific antisemitism training qualification, adding that such training should be included within equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in organisations and institutions.

Efforts to teach primary school teachers how to avoid passing on antisemitism and anti-Jewish tropes in their lessons should be rolled out in faith schools across the UK, the commission said.

It added that professional organisations and trade unions should ensure that all Jewish members are treated equally and with respect, while there must be a consistent approach taken by police when dealing with antisemitic crimes.

The commission said it had seen evidence of “hidden barriers being put in front of Jewish involvement within the arts” and said there must always be a “robust response for those who choose to discriminate and government at every level should ensure this”.

Lord Mann said: “It is unacceptable that the Jewish community has faced an onslaught of antisemitism since October 7th.

“Whilst this is not new, the commission heard shocking experiences that we will not ignore. Antisemitism is racism and it must be treated as such. We hope these recommendations will provide additional guidance and action for civil society.”

Dame Penny said: “No person should face abuse or discrimination whilst going about their business, whether it is pursuing the career of their choice or accessing public services.

“We wanted to suggest some very practical things that can be dealt with swiftly and will dramatically improve people’s experiences.”

Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg said: “Overall, the challenge in civil society can be summarised as one of a failure to apply the protections rightly afforded to different vulnerable groups equally to Jewish people in the same positions.

“Many sectors promote strong Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) processes, which are very important, but too often, these protections seem to exclude Jews.”

He said the board will insist that “Jews must count” and will use the recommendations of the commission’s report “to ensure that they do”.

An NHS spokesperson said: “It is completely unacceptable for anyone to experience racism, discrimination or prejudice in the health service, whether staff or patient, and the NHS takes any instance of antisemitism or discrimination extremely seriously.

“The NHS provides care and treatment for everyone regardless of race, faith, or background and all NHS healthcare providers should have policies in place to address issues like this in the workplace.”