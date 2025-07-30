Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a furious response after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to recognise Palestine unless Israel takes urgent steps to end the war in Gaza, accusing the prime minister of “appeasing terrorists”.

It came after the prime minister recalled the Cabinet from their summer holidays to discuss steps to end what he called the “appalling situation in Gaza”, where a UN assessment has warned the population is facing a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Sir Keir said the UK would only refrain from recognising Palestine if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, must immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, Sir Keir also said.

But responding on social media, the Israeli prime minister said: “Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims.”

open image in gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, pictured at a dinner with President Trump earlier this month, has said Starmer’s demands will not be met ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

He added: “A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

US president Donald Trump also accused the UK of “rewarding Hamas” with the ultimatum, despite previously saying he did not mind the PM “taking a position” on the issue.

It comes amid confusion over whether or not the release of hostages is a condition for the recognition of Palestine, with transport secretary Heidi Alexander on Wednesday morning tying herself in knots on the issue.

She said ministers have “always said right from day one that the hostages need to be released”, adding that the UK expects “Hamas to act in the same way as we expect Israel to act”.

“Hamas need to release the hostages, they need to disarm, and they also need to accept that they will have no future role in the governance of Gaza,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“They are a vile terrorist organisation that has perpetrated heinous crimes and awful atrocities on the Israeli people.”

But asked directly if the release of hostages is a condition for recognition, she said: “We will be making an assessment in September.”

She added: “We’re giving Israel eight weeks to act. If they want to be sat at the table to shape that enduring peace in the region, they must act.”

Also asked about the issue on Sky News, Ms Alexander added: “This isn’t about Hamas, this is actually about delivering for the Palestinian people and making sure that we can get aid in.”

open image in gallery Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry has hit back at suggestions that the UK’s influence is waning on the international stage ( PA Archive )

Emily Thornberry, the chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Netanyahu’s “furious” response shows Britain is “not irrelevant” on the world stage.

She said: "If we were completely irrelevant, why has Netanyahu completely lost it overnight?

"It’s not exactly a considered diplomatic careful statement really. It’s a furious statement."

Sir Keir said the government’s “primary aim” was getting aid into Gaza and getting hostages released when asked why UK recognition of the state of Palestine was conditional.

He added he was “particularly concerned that the very idea of a two-state solution is reducing and feels further away today than it has for many, many years”.

While Sir Keir signalled the UK could back away from recognising a Palestinian state if his conditions are met, No 10 is understood to believe that such a two-state solution would also proceed from negotiations towards a sustained peace.

The prime minister said the UK and its allies need to see “at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day” to deliver aid, and are together “mounting a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in” by air and by land.

Sir Keir spoke with a series of world leaders throughout Tuesday, including Mr Netanyahu, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose nation is leading efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

About 20 tonnes of aid have been dropped by the UK and Jordan in recent days, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

High-level representatives at the UN conference on Tuesday urged Israel to commit to a Palestinian state and gave “unwavering support” to a two-state solution.

The New York Declaration, issued by the conference, sets out a phased plan to end the nearly eight-decade conflict and the ongoing war in Gaza.

The plan would culminate with an independent, demilitarised Palestine living side by side peacefully with Israel, and their eventual integration into the wider Middle East region.