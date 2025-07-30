Minister ties herself in knots over conditions for recognition of Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The transport secretary tied herself in knots when she was faced with questions over the conditions for the recognition of Palestine, following pushback to the government’s announcement.

There has been growing backlash to the position, with the government facing criticism for using Palestinian statehood as leverage, as well as confusion over whether the release of the hostages held by Hamas will be one of the conditions for recognition.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Tuesday that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state by September unless Israel takes urgent steps to end the war in Gaza.

open image in gallery Heidi Alexander could not say whether releasing the hostages was a condition on the recognition of Palestine ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

The UK will only refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, must immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, Sir Keir also said.

But, pressed on the issue, the transport secretary could not say whether the release of the hostages was a condition.

Heidi Alexander said ministers have “always said right from day one that the hostages need to be released”, adding that the UK expects “Hamas to act in the same way as we expect Israel to act”.

“Hamas need to release the hostages, they need to disarm, and they also need to accept that they will have no future role in the governance of Gaza,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“They are a vile terrorist organisation that has perpetrated heinous crimes and awful atrocities on the Israeli people.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state by September unless Israel takes urgent steps to end the war in Gaza ( PA Wire )

But asked directly if the release of hostages is a condition for recognition, she said: “We will be making an assessment in September.”

She added: “We’re giving Israel eight weeks to act. If they want to be sat at the table to shape that enduring peace in the region, they must act.”

Also asked about the issue on Sky News, she added: “This isn’t about Hamas, this is actually about delivering for the Palestinian people and making sure that we can get aid in.”

It came after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sir Keir’s announcement rewards “Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

In a statement on the social media site X, Israel’s prime minister added: “Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails.”

Donald Trump, who met Sir Keir on Monday and discussed measures to end the starvation faced by Gazans, suggested the pair had not talked about recognising Palestinian statehood. But Mr Trump said he did not mind the PM “taking a position” on the issue.

Other figures within the US administration have taken a harder line on recognising Palestine.

US state department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce suggested a UN conference called to discuss recognising a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution was a “publicity stunt” and called it a “slap in the face” to the victims of the October 7 attacks.

She also suggested that the UK announcement could risk “rewarding Hamas”.

Sir Keir said the government’s “primary aim” was getting aid into Gaza and getting hostages released when asked why UK recognition of the state of Palestine was conditional.

He added he was “particularly concerned that the very idea of a two-state solution is reducing and feels further away today than it has for many, many years”.

While Sir Keir signalled the UK could back away from recognising a Palestinian state if his conditions are met, No 10 is understood to believe that such a two-state solution would also proceed from negotiations towards a sustained peace.