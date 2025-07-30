Gaza latest: Netanyahu claims Starmer ‘appeasing terrorists’ over pledge to recognise Palestine unless war ends
Sir Keir Starmer said Israel must allow unhindered aid into Gaza and agree a ceasefire if it wishes to prevent recognition of a Palestinian state
Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Sir Keir Starmer of “appeasing terrorists” after he said the UK would recognise Palestine unless Israel took urgent steps to end the war in Gaza.
In a statement on Tuesday night, Sir Keir said Israel must agree to a ceasefire and allow unhindered aid into the enclave over the next two months if it wishes to prevent recognition of Palestine.
Israel must also “commit to a long-term sustainable peace” and “revive the prospect of a two-state solution” by September, Sir Keir said following an emergency virtual cabinet meeting.
But the Israeli prime minister hit back on X: “Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen."
British charities and MPs have criticised the move, accusing Sir Keir of using Palestinian statehood as a “bargaining chip”.
The prime minister’s announcement came as a UN-backed food security body said the “worst-case scenario of famine” was playing out in the besieged enclave.
The war on Gaza has killed over 60,000 people since it erupted in October 2023, according to local officials.
'It's outrageous': A Palestinian take on Starmer's announcement
Sir Keir Starmer has angered some Palestinians following his conditional threat that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine.
Palestinian activists, international charities, and British MPs have condemned what they call the use of Palestinian statehood as a “bargaining chip”.
“It’s outrageous that our right to statehood is being made conditional on the actions of the very regime that’s occupying and killing us,” West Bank resident and activist Mohammad Hesham Hureini told The Independent.
“Recognition of Palestine shouldn’t be used as a bargaining chip. It’s a basic right, not something we have to earn by waiting for Israel to stop its violence,” he added.
“The world shouldn’t be bargaining with Israel while a genocide and famine are unfolding in Gaza.
“What’s needed is real international pressure to stop the crimes—not more conditions placed on Palestinian rights that should have been recognized long ago.”
Britain 'joining the momentum' for Palestinian statehood, says Paris
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot has written on social media site X that Britain was "joining the momentum initiated by France for the recognition of the state of Palestine".
"Together, through this pivotal decision and our combined efforts, we are putting an end to the endless cycle of violence and reopening the prospect of peace in the region," Mr Barrot said.
"Nothing can stand in the way of a just and clear idea."
'Everyone is horrified' by conditions in Gaza: UK Chancellor
Speaking before joining the UK’s emergency cabinet meeting, the UK Chancellor said “everyone is horrified” by conditions in Gaza, but declined to comment on whether the UK would recognise a Palestinian state.
“It is vital that humanitarian aid can get into Gaza and it is also essential that the hostages - who've been held since the 7 October 2023 - are released,” Rachel Reeves told the BBC on a visit to a mine in Cornwall.
Ms Reeves said she did not want to “pre-empt” the discussions but added: “This government is committed to a two-state solution in the Middle East, with a safe and secure Israel sitting alongside a viable, and peaceful, Palestinian state.”
The emergency meeting is currently underway.
Why have two Israeli rights groups decided to accuse their country of genocide?
Earlier we brought you the news that two major rights groups in Israel, B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, have accused their country of genocide for the first time.
The rights groups, while prominent and respected internationally, are considered in Israel to be on the political fringe, and their views are not representative of the vast majority of Israelis. But having the allegation of genocide come from Israeli voices shatters a taboo in a society that has been reticent to criticice Israel's conduct in Gaza.
Guy Shalev, director of Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, said the Jewish-Israeli public often dismisses accusations of genocide as antisemitic or biased against Israel.
"Perhaps human rights groups based in Israel, and coming to this conclusion, is a way to confront that accusation and get people to acknowledge the reality," he said.
Israel asserts that it is fighting an existential war and abides by international law. It has rejected genocide allegations as antisemitic.
It is challenging such allegations at the International Court of Justice, and it has rejected the International Criminal Court's allegations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant committed war crimes in Gaza. Both face international arrest warrants.
Trump disagrees with Starmer recognition but refrains from criticising him
Donald Trump has disagreed with, but avoided criticising, moves by French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to potentially recognise a Palestinian state.
“That’s OK,” he said of Sir Keir and Mr Macron’s positions. “But you know, it doesn’t mean I have to agree.”
The US president was speaking while on Air Force One, as he travels back to the US following a five day trip in Scotland. He says he did not discuss recognition with Sir Keir during their bilateral meeting on Monday.
Young mother struggles to breastfeed 11-month old son in Deir Al-Balah
Noura, 27, carefully cradled her 11-month toddler while waiting in line to get him screened for malnutrition at CARE’s primary healthcare centre in Deir Al-Balah. He has already missed some of his developmental milestones like crawling and teething.
“My son is supposed to be drinking formula milk, but there is none to offer. I give him an empty feeding bottle just to distract him,” Noura told CARE.
“I am barely able to breastfeed him, my milk has almost dried up because I’m also not eating well.”
Recognition 'rewards Hamas for 7 October', says Reform
Recognising Palestine as a state only serves to reward Hamas for its actions on the 7 October, a Reform spokesperson has said.
The spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Recognising Palestine as a state does little more than reward Hamas for their actions on October 7.
“This decision is being made at the wrong time and is a knee-jerk reaction by Keir Starmer to appease the hard left forces inside and outside of his party.”
Davey: Palestine recognition should not be used as a bargaining chip
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has criticised the government’s use of Palestinian statehood as a bargaining chip with Israel.
“Recognition of the state of Palestine should not be used as a bargaining chip,” Sir Ed wrote on X.
“It should have happened months ago. We also need far greater action to stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, including fully ceasing arms sales and implementing sanctions against the Israeli cabinet.”
Corbyn: 'Palestinian statehood is not a bargaining chip'
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now leads the Independent Alliance of MPs in parliament, has responded to Sir Keir Starmer’s Palestinian statehood announcement.
“Palestinian statehood is not a bargaining chip. It is not a threat,” Mr Corbyn wrote on X.
“It is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people.
“Our demands on this shameful government remain the same: end all arms sales to Israel, impose widespread sanctions, and stop the genocide, now.”
Saudi Arabia and France call on UN countries to support declaration on two-state solution
Saudi Arabia and France on Tuesday called on countries at the United Nations to support a declaration that outlines "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards implementing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN this week - hosted by Saudi Arabia and France - on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.
"We call on you to support this document before the end of the 79th session of the General Assembly by contacting the missions of Saudi Arabia and France in New York," Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told the conference on Tuesday.
"Following the ceasefire, a transitional administrative committee must be immediately established to operate in Gaza under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority," it reads. The Palestinian Authority currently exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli occupation.
The declaration supports the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission, mandated by the UN Security Council, and welcomes "the readiness expressed by some member states to contribute troops."
