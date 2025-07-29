Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain will recognise the state of Palestine within weeks unless Israel ends the “appalling situation in Gaza”, Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday, signalling what would be a historic shift in UK foreign policy following the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

After recalling senior ministers for an emergency cabinet meeting, the prime minister said “now was the right time to move this position” on the two-state solution.

In an ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Sir Keir said the UK could recognise Palestine as early as the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and commits to a two-state solution.

There was applause at the UN in New York as foreign secretary David Lammy conveyed what could be a historic turning point, more than a century after Britain’s role in the creation of modern-day Israel.

But Israel immediately dismissed the statement as “a reward for Hamas”.

open image in gallery The prime minister has said the UK and its allies need to see ‘at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day’ ( Reuters )

The prime minister has been under pressure for months to act on the worsening crisis in Gaza, with a series of stark warnings about the famine and starvation in the territory. Cabinet ministers and backbenchers have added to the chorus of calls to act, with more than 250 MPs signing a letter last week demanding recognition of a Palestinian state.

Sir Keir said the UN must also be allowed to restart the supply of aid, and said the British public is “revolted” by scenes of starvation emerging from the territory.

The UK and its allies need to see “at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day” to deliver aid, the prime minister added, and are “mounting a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in” by both air and by land.

“Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged but unequivocal: they must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza. And we’ll make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps, but no one should have a veto over our decision.”

open image in gallery Protesters outside Downing Street ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Explaining the change in policy, Sir Keir said he was concerned that if a Palestinian state was not recognised soon, there may not be a state to recognise.

He said: “It’s driven today by two things, judging the context in the intolerable situation in Gaza, which is getting worse by the day, but also because of the concern that the very possibility of a two-state solution is reducing and feels further away today than it has for many, many years, and therefore, it should be seen in both of those contexts.”

The prime minister set out his plan for peace during an emergency virtual cabinet meeting, following discussions over the weekend with French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Pressure had been mounting on Sir Keir to recognise Palestine as a state, but the decision to put the ball in the Israeli government’s court was a compromise to satisfy two competing factions in his cabinet.

Senior cabinet members who support plans to recognise a Palestinian state include deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, energy secretary Ed Miliband and foreign secretary David Lammy.

open image in gallery A protester claims the UK government has blood on its hands for support for Israel ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

But others – including chancellor Rachel Reeves, tech secretary Peter Kyle, and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, all former officers of Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) – were worried recognition would “reward Hamas”.

Mr Lammy, speaking from the United Nations in New York, said the UK bears a “special burden of responsibility” to support the two-state solution as he announced the UK’s plan to recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations in New York.

“The situation on the ground continues to worsen and the two-state solution is in peril,” he told a United Nations conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He called Israel's rejection of a two-state solution morally and strategically wrong.

“The Netanyahu government’s rejection of a two-state solution is wrong; it’s wrong morally, and it's wrong strategically.”

open image in gallery David Lammy called for access to aid to be ‘urgently’ widened (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who organised the letter from MPs demanding recognition of a Palestinian state, said: “It’s a really big moment... It will politically be a very strong message that we are sending to Israel: that we believe in the self-determination of the Palestinian people and that the status quo is not good enough.”

However, Labour Friends of Israel warned that recognition of a Palestinian state would be “merely symbolic” unless the UK and its allies use their influence “to establish the principles of a meaningful pathway to a Palestinian state”.

A spokesperson said: “Recognition of a Palestinian state outside of a meaningful peace process will change nothing on the ground and will damage our reputation as an impartial broker, reducing our ability to bring about a sustainable long-term peace.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “It’s disgraceful that Keir Starmer recalled his cabinet to try and sort out a political problem for the Labour Party. Recognising a Palestinian state won’t bring the hostages home, won’t end the war and won’t get aid into Gaza. This is political posturing at its very worst.”