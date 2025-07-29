Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gaza latest: Starmer holds emergency cabinet meeting as Palestinian death toll passes 60,000

The death toll in Gaza has reached more than 60,000 since 7 October 2023, the Hamas-controlled health ministry says

David Maddox,Maroosha Muzaffar,Steffie Banatvala,Kate Devlin
Tuesday 29 July 2025 10:29 EDT
Comments
Netanyahu claims 'there is no starvation in Gaza'

Donald Trump has vowed to get Gaza “straightened out” after he said Palestinians were facing “real starvation” throughout the territory.

Speaking at the opening of his new golf course in Scotland, Mr Trump said he was working with Israel to “get things straightened out."

It comes after a UN-backed food security body said the “worst-case scenario of famine” was playing out in Gaza, which was a result of Israel stopping aid from going in to the enclave.

On Monday, Mr Trump dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza and urged him to ensure aid reaches Palestinians.

Local officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition, bring the toll from starvation to 147, including 88 children.

Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have labelled the war on Gaza, which has killed over 60,000 people so far, as “genocide”.

Starmer's emergency Gaza meeting underway, say reports

Sir Keir Starmer’s emergency cabinet meeting on Gaza is underway, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster said most cabinet ministers are understood to have joined remotely.

The government’s long-term stance has been to recognise a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution peace process.

Alexander Butler29 July 2025 15:16

Israel's aid measures re-capped

Israel’s military on Sunday announced “a local tactical pause in military activity” after aid organisations warned of mass starvation.

Here’s a recap of what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:

  • The pause would last from 10:00 to 20:00 (07:00-17:00 GMT)
  • It would cover three areas - al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City and should occur every day until further notice
  • “Designated secure routes” would be in place “permanently” from 06:00 to 23:00 to “enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organisation convoys”
  • It “will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing manoeuvring and offensive operations against terrorist organisations”
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 15:15

ICYMI: Netanyahu claims there is ‘no starvation in Gaza’

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that accusations that Israel is conducting a campaign of starvation in Gaza are a “bold faced lie”, in an extraordinary denial of the growing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

As the Israeli leader attended a Christian conference in Jerusalem, he said: “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.

Read more here:

Netanyahu says there is ‘no starvation in Gaza’ in extraordinary denial of crisis

Several of the world’s largest aid organisations have warned of a devastating humanitarian crisis in the enclave
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 15:00

Trump says he is going to get Gaza straightened out

Donald Trump has vowed to get Gaza “straightened out” after he said Palestinians were facing “real starvation” throughout the territory.

Speaking at the opening of his new golf course in Scotland, Mr Trump said he was working with Israel to “get things straightened out."

It comes after a UN-backed food security body said the “worst-case scenario of famine” was playing out in Gaza, which was a result of Israel stopping aid from going in to the enclave.

On Monday, Mr Trump dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza and urged him to ensure aid reaches Palestinians.

Local officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition, bring the toll from starvation to 147, including 88 children.

Alexander Butler29 July 2025 14:44

Pregnant and breastfeeding women not getting vital nutrients: Dr Mezyed

Murad Mezyed, 48, is an OBGYN doctor with the non-profit Juzoor.

Speaking to CARE in Deir Al-Balah, Dr Mezyed described how famine is especially impacting pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“Pregnant women who visit our clinic commonly suffer from malnutrition and dehydration, we try to help them by providing multivitamin and iron supplements so that they can carry on with their pregnancies.

“They suffer like everyone else. Pregnant women should be on a special diet, should be receiving special medical treatment, and special care.

“The conditions pregnant women and women who gave birth during this war are facing are indescribable.

“We see dozens of patients on a daily basis who have so many needs like diapers, formula milk, access to nutritious food and clean water, multivitamins and dietary supplements. All of this is not available to them.”

CARE’s primary healthcare centre provides malnutrition screening and supplements, alleviating hunger for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women
CARE’s primary healthcare centre provides malnutrition screening and supplements, alleviating hunger for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women (Ahmed Younis / CARE)
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 14:30

'Doctors also suffering from lack of food and water': Dr Mezyed in Deir Al-Balah

Murad Mezyed, 48, is an OBGYN doctor with the non-profit Juzoor.

Speaking to CARE in Deir Al-Balah, Dr Mezyed described how the harsh conditions are impacting medical staff too.

“There is no food, no water,” Dr Mezyed said. “We do not have the most basic means for survival. We suffer like everyone else from flour and sugar shortages, food and vegetables. There are no fruits and no meat in the market.”

Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 14:00

In pictures: Aircraft drops aid packages over Gaza, seen from Israel

An aircraft drops humanitarian aid packages over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel
An aircraft drops humanitarian aid packages over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel (REUTERS)
An aircraft drops humanitarian aid packages over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel
An aircraft drops humanitarian aid packages over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 13:45

German aid drops to Gaza could start on Wednesday: Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that two of the country's aircraft could fly aid airdrop missions from Jordan to Gaza as soon as Wednesday, calling the help a small but important signal.

“This work may only make a small contribution to humanitarian aid, but it sends an important signal: We are here, we are in the region,” said Merz at a press conference alongside Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.

Two A400M aircraft were on their way to Jordan at the moment, where they would refuel and then fly their aid mission at the weekend at the latest, in coordination with France and Germany, said Merz.

Merz also welcomed initial steps taken by Israel to allow in aid but said more must follow.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Jordan's King Abdullah shake hands in Berlin
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Jordan's King Abdullah shake hands in Berlin (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 13:30

If you're just joining us:

  • A UN-backed food security monitor this morning alerted that “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip” .
  • The alert said famine thresholds have been met for most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.
  • The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a global authority providing criteria for famine but it is up to aid agencies and governments to officially declare famine.
  • Israel's foreign minister denied accusations that it's withholding aid, saying it’s a “lie”.
  • The death toll has now surpassed 60,000 in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
  • In Scotland, Trump has said he’s working with Israel's prime minister “to try and get things straightened out”.
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 13:16

In pictures: Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza

Fares Zaher, a Palestinian father of eight, displays the contents of an airdropped food parcel he received, in Gaza City
Fares Zaher, a Palestinian father of eight, displays the contents of an airdropped food parcel he received, in Gaza City (REUTERS)
Mohammed Aboul Eineen, a displaced Palestinian man, displays the contents of an airdropped food parcel that he received, in Gaza City
Mohammed Aboul Eineen, a displaced Palestinian man, displays the contents of an airdropped food parcel that he received, in Gaza City (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala29 July 2025 13:00

