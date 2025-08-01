Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marco Rubio has lashed out at Sir Keir Starmer, describing the prime minister as “clumsy” over his plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September.

In the strongest condemnation yet from the Trump administration, the US secretary of state said the prime minister was “clumsy” for vowing to recognise Palestine before Hamas releases the remaining hostages taken during the October 7 attacks.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Mr Rubio said: “The UK is like, well, ‘if Israel doesn’t agree to a ceasefire by September, we’re going to recognise a Palestinian state’.

“So if I’m Hamas, I say, ‘you know what, let’s not allow there to be a ceasefire.’ If Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire, it guarantees a Palestinian state will be recognised by all these countries in September.

open image in gallery Marco Rubio (far right) pictured with Trump and Starmer in the Oval Office during the prime minister’s visit to the White House in February ( AFP via Getty Images )

“So they’re not going to agree to a ceasefire. I mean, it’s so clumsy.”

Mr Rubio went on to suggest Sir Keir had made the move due to pressure from the Labour Party and pro-Gaza critics of the government. He said: “What this really is, in many of these countries’ case, is their domestic politics. Some of these countries have huge constituencies now that are pressuring them domestically to line up on this side, irrespective of its geopolitical ramifications.”

It came after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday: “The president expressed his displeasure and his disagreement with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Canada.

“He feels as though that’s rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages.”

Donald Trump said during a visit to the UK that he did not mind Sir Keir “taking a position” on Palestinian statehood. But the US president accused the prime minister of “rewarding Hamas” after he announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer said the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September before the UN General Assembly ( PA Wire )

Mr Rubio’s comments go further than the president and are the strongest rebuke for Sir Keir since he promised the move if Israel fails to take steps to end the war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the prime minister recalled the Cabinet from their summer holidays to discuss steps to end what he called the “appalling situation in Gaza”, where a UN assessment has warned the population is facing a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Sir Keir said the UK would only refrain from recognising Palestine if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, must immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, Sir Keir added.

The PM has also faced backlash from freed hostages of Hamas, including British-Israeli Emily Damari, who was held by the terror group for 15 months.

open image in gallery British Israeli citizen Emily Damari was kidnapped and held for 471 days by Hamas (Pomi Ofir Tal/PA) ( PA Media )

She accused him of a “moral failure” and said his promise to recognise Palestine “risks rewarding terror”.

She said: “Had he been in power during World War II, would he have advocated recognition for Nazi control of occupied countries like Holland, France or Poland?

“This is not diplomacy, it is a moral failure. Shame on you, prime minister,” she said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a furious response, saying the decision “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims”.

Sir Keir’s statement has been shrouded by confusion over whether recognising Palestinian statehood is contingent on Hamas releasing all the remaining hostages in Gaza, with ministers unable to say whether the move hinges on them being freed.