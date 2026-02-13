Palestine Action latest: Humiliation for government as High Court rules terror ban was unlawful
Lawyers for Palestine Action founder Huda Ammori have argued the ban is unlawful and should be quashed
The UK’s High Court has ruled the Home Office’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws was unlawful following a legal challenge.
Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori took action against the department over the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.
The group was banned by the government after several of its members were accused of breaking into an Oxfordshire RAF base to spray-paint military planes.
Speaking as she unveiled the ban in June, former home secretary Yvette Cooper said it was the latest in a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action”.
But lawyers for Ms Ammori have argued that the decision to ban the group was unlawful and should be quashed.
More than 2,500 people have been arrested on suspicion of publicly showing support for Palestine Action since it was banned.
Analysis: Humiliation for Starmer as Palestine Action ban ruled unlawful
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
At the end of a terrible week for the prime minister, this judgement comes as a humiliating blow.
The Home Office's decision to ban Palestine Action under terrorism laws has been judged unlawful.
Last year as the row over the ban depended Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti told The Independent that it risked becoming the PM’s ‘poll tax' moment -a reference to Margaret Thatcher’s unpopular policy that triggered civil disobedience and riots.
But Downing Street defended the move to ban the group, saying it was “violent”, had committed “significant injury” as well as criminal damage, and that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre had found the organisation had carried out three separate acts of terrorism.
As Starmer heads to the Munich Security Conference to discuss security with other world leaders this judgement will come as a blow.
Hundreds chant 'Free Palestine' outside High Court building in London
About a hundred people gathered outside the High Court building in central London are cheering and chanting “Free Palestine” after news broke that judges have ruled the Home Office’s decision to ban Palestine Action under terrorism laws was unlawful.
Palestine Action to remain proscribed as terror group to allow for appeal
Palestine Action remains banned as a terror group to allow further arguments and the government time to consider an appeal, judge Dame Victoria Sharp has said.
Ban 'resulted in very significant interference with right to freedom of speech'
The Independent’s home affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft reports:
Justice Victoria Sharp has told the High Court that the proscription of Palestine Action “did result in a very significant interference with the right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly”.
She added that “the Palestine Action was disproportionate, a few small of Palestine Action’s activities amounted to terrorism”.
She said that the criminal acts “had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription.”
BREAKING: Palestine Action co-founder wins High Court challenge
Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori has won a High Court challenge over the ban of the organisation as a terror group on two grounds, judges have said.
High Court decision on Palestine Action ban expected later today
The High Court is to rule on whether the Home Office’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws was lawful on Friday.
Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against the department over the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.
The activist group had been allowed to challenge the Home Office over its proscription as a terrorist organisation after the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal.
You can read more about why the group was banned below:
Why was Palestine Action banned as a terror group?
