Independent
Palestine Action legal challenge over group’s terror ban allowed to go ahead

The Court of Appeal ruled Palestine Action’s co-founder can proceed with a High Court challenge against the government

Amy-Clare Martin
Friday 17 October 2025 07:53 EDT

Palestine Action’s co-founder can proceed with a High Court challenge against the government over the group’s ban as a terror organisation, the Court of Appeal has ruled, as it dismissed a Home Office appeal.

In a summary of the Court of Appeal’s decision dismissing the Home Office’s appeal, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said: “An application to deproscribe, with right of appeal to POAC (the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission) was not intended to be a means of challenging the initial decision.”

She added: “Judicial review would be a quicker means of challenging the order proscribing Palestine Action than applying to deproscribe.

“Judicial review would enable the High Court to give an authoritative judgment on whether or not it was lawful to proscribe Palestine Action. That judgment could then be relied on in criminal courts hearing charges against any person arrested in connection with their support of Palestine Action.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

