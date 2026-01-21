Nigel Farage failed to declare ‘£380,000 external earnings’ on time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has failed to declare 17 breaches on registering his financial interests on time in a verdict from Daniel Greenberg, the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

The 17 breaches by the Reform UK leader, who was elected in July 2024, added up to more than £380,000 in outside earnings.

Mr Farage - who has previously faced criticism for his significant earnings outside of his £93,904 per year MP’s salary - has now been accused of being “distracted with tempting failed Tory politicians into his party” and failing to “get the basics right”.

Reform have declined to comment on the verdict but a party source said that Mr Farage had been late in declaring the earnings.

Nigel Farage ( Dan Kitwood/Getty Images )

In his report, published on Tuesday, Mr Greenberg said: "Following a complaint from a member of the public that Mr Nigel Farage had registered interests outside the 28-day time limit set by the House, I undertook a wider review of Mr Farage’s entry in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

"Having done so, I identified several other interests that appeared to have been registered late, and I opened a formal inquiry on 30 October 2025 to investigate Mr Farage’s compliance with Rule 5 of the Code of Conduct.

“During my investigation, I established that there had been seventeen breaches of Rule 5 of the Code by Mr Farage’s failure to add interests within the 28-day period set by the House."

Following the investigation, Mr Greenberg said that he had concluded the breaches were "inadvertent" and due to "staffing and other administrative issues".

He added that the Reform leader had apologised and had promised to meet the deadline in the future.

But a Labour Party spokesperson said: "Nigel Farage is so distracted with tempting failed Tory politicians into his party that he can't even get the basics right. He isn't on the side of working people - he's just lining his pockets when he should be standing up for his constituents.

“He boasts about making money ‘because I’m Nigel Farage’, raking in millions through various outside jobs. But he neglects to do the important work that hard-pressed taxpayers fork out for him to do.

“Labour will tighten the rules on MPs’ second jobs to make sure the public get the attention they expect and deserve from their elected representatives.”

Nevertheless one ally of Mr Farage pointed out that Sir Keir Starmer also admitted he had been late in making declarations before the election when he was found to have made eight breaches.

The interests that the Reform leader failed to declare on time included payments for his appearances on GB News and money earned through the Cameo app.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...