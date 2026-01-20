Swinney: Holyrood’s days are numbered if Farage becomes prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Parliament’s “days are numbered” if Nigel Farage becomes prime minister, Scotland’s First Minister has warned.

John Swinney said the Reform UK leader held Holyrood “in total contempt”.

The SNP leader accused Mr Farage of being a “long-term opponent” of devolution.

Polls suggest Reform UK could place second or third at the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

The party’s polling numbers are even stronger in England and Mr Swinney suggested that if Reform UK won the next UK general election, it could abolish Holyrood.

The First Minister told the Press Association in Cumbernauld: “Nigel Farage has been a long-term opponent of the Scottish Parliament and devolution.

“He holds the Scottish Parliament in total contempt, so his contesting of the elections is just about trying to undermine the institution.

“And if Nigel Farage becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I think the Scottish Parliament’s days are numbered.

“That’s why people in Scotland have got to vote at this election for independence to secure the self-government of Scotland.”

As UKIP leader in 2014, Mr Farage called for a “new constitutional settlement” in the UK, saying England did not have a “fair voice” in the union.

At the time, he said the UK had to have a type of “devolution that works for everybody”.

He has also called for the Barnett Formula – which works out how much money Scotland gets from Westminster – to be scrapped.

Mr Farage appointed former Tory minister Lord Malcolm Offord as the party’s first Scottish leader last week.

Reform UK Scotland has reportedly been given a £1 million war chest for the election in May.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessmen Sandy and James Easdale have backed Scottish Labour with a six-figure donation.

The SNP has come under financial strain in recent years with heavy losses from a declining membership and falling number of MPs.

Mr Swinney, whose party is still being investigated for its finances, insisted the SNP was in a “strong financial position”, adding: “We will raise more money before the election, and I’m confident we will fight a very significant and comprehensive and well funded election campaign for the campaign.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Reform MSP for Central Scotland, Graham Simpson, said: “The comments from John Swinney are ludicrous and are a sign of panic.

“Reform UK Scotland wants the next Scottish Government to use its extensive devolved powers to improve the lives of the people in Scotland.

“Our party wants devolution to work, and we want the Parliament to be far more effective than it has been before.

“Reform is completely against independence. It is time to rid Scotland of the negativity that John Swinney and the SNP bring to the Scottish government. This is about governing rather than division.”