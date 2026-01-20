How approval ratings of Farage and Badenoch fare after Jenrick Reform defection
- Kemi Badenoch's approval rating has surpassed Nigel Farage's for the first time in over a year, following her decision to sack Robert Jenrick.
- Jenrick was dismissed from the Conservative Party for planning to defect to Reform UK, which he subsequently joined.
- A new poll indicates that half of Britons support Ms Badenoch's decisive action, with 45 per cent of Reform voters also approving of her handling of the defection.
- The public views Jenrick's sacking as reflecting well on Ms Badenoch (34 per cent) but poorly on Jenrick himself (37 per cent).
- The survey also suggests a 'cost of defections', with 70 per cent of Conservative voters stating they would not support an MP who switched to Reform UK.