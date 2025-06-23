Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s plans to introduce a ‘Robin Hood tax’ to attract the wealthy back to the UK would cost the economy £34bn a year, a leading tax expert has warned.

Dan Neidle of Tax Policy Associates has hit out at the Britannia card scheme proposal, which would allow wealthy people to pay a one-off fee of £250,000 and replace the former non-dom scheme scrapped by Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt and current Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reform UK believes that the scheme would produce around £2.5bn a year which it plans to hand out as a dividend of £1,000 to those on the lowest incomes.

But in a scathing assessment, Mr Neidle warned: “We believe there are three very serious problems with the policy.

Farage and Yusuf arrive to introduce their plans ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

“First, it would discourage highly skilled professionals from moving here – they couldn’t afford the £250,000 and would face a much worse tax outlook than they ever have in the UK – and worse than most other comparable countries. The Reform UK proposal would make the UK uncompetitive.

“Second, all the recent changes to the non-dom regime mean that any Government would struggle to persuade the very wealthy that the ‘Britannia card’ would really provide a lifelong exemption, so take-up would be very limited.

“Third, and most seriously, the card would provide a very large and expensive tax windfall to a small number of very wealthy people who are already here. Office for Budget Responsibility data shows that this would amount to £34bn of lost Government revenue over five years. That would have to be funded by either tax increases or spending cuts.”

However, a defiant Mr Farage and Reform’s former chairman Zia Yusuf insisted that the scheme is already garnering interest and will “attract new money” to the UK from those who have left the country or do not want to come because of high taxes.

Mr Farage complained: “Over the last few years, a political narrative that has got stronger and stronger is tax the rich.”

He claimed that Tory and Labour governments “didn't understand human behavior. Didn't understand the sheer mobility that modern day entrepreneurs and wealthy people have the last year for which we have full figures shows that 10,800 wealthy people left the country, some of them non dons, some of them British too.”

Mr Yusuf warned that the current tax regimes are seeing investors flee the the UK.

He said: “We have to be honest about one of the key ingredients as to how one makes that happen. One key ingredient is that we need the wealthiest job creators, wealth creators and entrepreneurs to be here in the UK. And right now, the opposite is happening.”

He pointed to a Bloomberg report which suggested 4,000 company directors have left the UK since Labour came to power.

Mr Yusuf also pointed out that non-doms had previously contributed at least another £8.9bn in direct taxation from other taxes each year.

He said: “This card will be available to foreign internationally wealthy people who are going to come here and create jobs and take risk, as Nigel says, they will pay a landing fee of a quarter of a million pounds.

“So the UK will become incredibly attractive to the internationally wealthy, but they must contribute immediately to the prosperity of the country and make a direct contribution into the pockets and the bank balances of the lowest 10 per cent of earners in full time work.”