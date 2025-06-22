Energy bills could be cut by up to 25% for thousands of UK businesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electricity costs for thousands of businesses will be cut by scrapping green levies to help them compete with foreign rivals.

The plan, which could cut bills by up to 25 per cent, forms a key part of Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year industrial strategy which he hopes will address stuttering economic growth and transform the business landscape.

The prime minister said the plan marks a "turning point for Britain's economy" by supporting key industries where there is potential for growth.

Manufacturers have warned "crippling" power costs are far higher for UK businesses than competitors overseas.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer, right, and climate change and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband, left, visited Rocester last week ( AFP/Getty )

From 2027, a new British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme will cut costs by up to £40 per megawatt hour for over 7,000 manufacturing firms by exempting them from levies on bills including the renewables obligation, feed-in tariffs and the capacity market.

Around 500 of the most energy-intensive firms, including the steel industry, chemicals and glassmaking, will also see their network charges cut - they currently get a 60 per cent discount through the British Industry Supercharger scheme, which will increase to 90 per cent from 2026.

The plan also promises measures to speed up the time it can take to connect new factories and projects to the energy grid.

Sir Keir said: "This industrial strategy marks a turning point for Britain's economy and a clear break from the short-termism and sticking plasters of the past."

He said the decade-long plan would deliver "the long-term certainty and direction British businesses need to invest" during an "era of global uncertainty".

open image in gallery Mr Miliband said ‘doubling down’ on wind and nuclear power would ‘bring down bills for households and businesses for good’ ( PA Wire )

Energy secretary Ed Miliband blamed "our reliance on gas sold on volatile international markets" for the high electricity costs for businesses.

He said "doubling down" on wind and nuclear power would "bring down bills for households and businesses for good".

The industrial strategy focuses on eight areas where the UK is already strong and there is potential for further growth: advanced manufacturing, clean energy, creative industries, defence, digital, financial services, life sciences and professional and business services.

Plans for five of the sectors will be published on Monday, but the defence, financial services and life sciences strategies will come later.

The strategy comes after the latest figures indicated the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in April, the biggest monthly contraction in gross domestic product for a year-and-a-half, as businesses felt the impact of Donald Trump's tariffs and domestic pressure as a result of hikes to firms' national insurance contributions.

There are also concerns in industry about the impact of the Government's Employment Rights Bill, which could add to business costs.

Confederation of British Industry chief executive Rain Newton-Smith said: "More competitive energy prices, fast-tracked planning decisions and backing innovation will provide a bedrock for growth.

"But the global race to attract investment will require a laser-like and unwavering focus on the UK's overall competitiveness."

Manufacturers' organisation Make UK's chief Stephen Phipson said the three major challenges facing industry were "a skills crisis, crippling energy costs and an inability to access capital for new British innovators", and the strategy "sets out plans to address all three".

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "We welcome ministers taking action to reduce sky-high energy costs for manufacturers - something unions have been calling for as a matter of urgency.

"For too long, UK industry has been hamstrung by energy prices far above those in France and Germany. It's made it harder to compete, invest, and grow."