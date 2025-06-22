Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has taken a dramatic nine-point lead over Labour, a new poll has revealed. The Ipsos survey showed Reform had 34 per cent of the vote share, compared to Labour’s 25 per cent.

This means that if a general election were held tomorrow, Reform’s leader Nigel Farage would probably be elected prime minister.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives had only 15 per cent of the estimated vote share in the lowest result ever recorded by Ipsos, and the highest ever for Reform.

The figures from the polling of 1,180 people show Labour's plunging popularity, after winning the 2024 general election with the biggest majority since Tony Blair.

Only 19 per cent say they are satisfied with the work he is doing, while 73 per cent were dissatisfied, according to the poll.

The figures showed that 54 per cent of Labour voters and 48 per cent of Tory voters have changed their support, with a high proportion of defectors from both going to Reform.

The figures from the polling of 1,180 people reveal Labour's plunging popularity ( PA Wire )

If that played out, there would be just 10 Conservative seats while Labour would be reduced from 403 to 140.

Gideon Skinner, senior director of UK politics at Ipsos, said: “The disappointment with Labour is clear, even among those who voted for the party in 2024. We know from Ipsos research how difficult it has been to shift entrenched public pessimism over the cost of living, immigration, and the state of public services.

“So far, Britons do not think Labour is delivering the tangible change they were hoping for in 2024.”

Earlier this month, Reform was hit with chaos after the man brought in by Nigel Farage to professionalise the party quit following a row with their newest MP.

Zia Yusuf, a Muslim businessman, described new Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as “dumb” after she challenged Sir Keir Starmer over the legality of women wearing the burqa in the UK during Prime Minister’s Questions.

After fury broke out about his comment, Mr Yusuf, who had been the target of anger by many activists over several months, announced his resignation. He returned to the party in a new role two days later.