Former Farage adviser claims Britain should not have fought in WW2

An adviser who helped Nigel Farage to boost his social media presence has suggested that the UK would have been better off had it not got involved in World War 2, rather than deciding to fight Nazi Germany.

In his personal blog, Jack Anderton also suggested Britain should not support Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s illegal invasion, saying: “Russia is not our enemy”.

The 23-year old, who helped to run Mr Farage’s TikTok account, has never been an official Reform UK employee.

The blog, first revealed by the Observer, also saw Mr Anderton claim the UK could “regain” former colonies such as Australia, Canada and South Africa, as well as suggesting the UK should copy the policy of mass incarceration carried out in El Salvador, which has been condemned as a breach of human rights.

Jack Anderton ( Jack Anderton/YouTube )

In a post from June 2024, titled ‘A Self-Interested British Foreign Policy’, Mr Anderton wrote: “Britain spent nearly £3trn on WW1 and WW2. What did we get for that? We are no longer the great power we once were, we don’t even get a thanks anymore.

“We impoverished ourselves for decades, we didn’t finish paying the loans off to America until 2006.

“Our economy stagnated, we lost an empire, and we are pushed around by America. And Germany, a country we beat, has been richer than us since the 1970s.”

He said the only wars that were truly in Britain’s interests were the Falklands war and the invasion of Egypt for control of the Suez Canal, adding: “If Britain had not fought in WW1 and WW2, it would not have had to rely on America for economic support, and it would have had the independence to act accordingly.

“Britain could have developed India, Cyprus, Fiji, Malta, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, The Bahamas, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand. In the coming Meritocracy, perhaps Britain could regain some of these nations.”

Suggesting Britain should not be supporting Ukraine, he wrote: “Whilst yes, we are not at war with Russia, we are sending billions of pounds (that we cannot afford) to prop up a country that we have no allegiance to.

“Russia is not our enemy, they have not attacked Britain. It’s perfectly acceptable and preferable to state that Russia is not our enemy, but they are not our friend either, we treat them with suspicion, but we do not escalate a conflict with them.

“Why are we fighting a European war? We do not border any of these countries. In their pursuit of all that is good and a handshake from Zelensky, the British ruling class is pushing this country into a war that we have nothing to do with.”

He added: “At least in WW1, we got some land in the Middle East, we get nothing in return for our support of Ukraine.”

In a second post from, also from June 2024, Mr Anderton issues an endorsement of Nayib Bukele’s policies - the president of El Salvador who has been accused by Amnesty of committing “massive human rights violations, including thousands of arbitrary detentions and violations of due process, as well as torture and ill-treatment”. At least 18 people have died in state custody, the organisation said.

Seemingly endorsing his policies, Mr Anderton said: “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. I’d even argue the measures aren’t that extraordinary and should be in place in times of normalcy.”

He added: “El Salvador is perhaps a lesson for those in Britain who wish to take back control of their country. Power works, and it is all that matters. State power when used effectively is basically omnipotent.

“The meritocracy will be established, criminals and corrupt officials will be jailed, immigration will drop to zero, houses will be built, and our citizens will once again feel proud of the country they call home.”

Mr Farage has previously suggested that British criminals could be sent overseas to El Salvador to serve their sentences as part of a crackdown on crime.

Jack Anderton and Nigel Farage have been contacted for comment.