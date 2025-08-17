Rayner claims Reform will ‘fail women’ as she weighs in on online safety row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage and Reform UK risk “failing a generation of young women” if they scrap online safety laws aimed at preventing revenge porn, Angela Rayner has said.

The Deputy Prime Minister demanded Mr Farage explain how his party would keep young women safe when they use the internet, after Reform vowed to repeal the Online Safety Act.

Her warning is the latest intervention in a row between senior Labour figures and Mr Farage’s party over the Act.

Under new rules introduced through the legislation at the end of July, online platforms such as social media sites and search engines must take steps to prevent children from accessing harmful content such as pornography or material that encourages suicide.

Reform has vowed to repeal the law and replace it with a different means of protecting children online, though the party has not said how it would do this.

Among their criticisms of the Act, Mr Farage and his colleagues have cited freedom of speech concerns and claimed the Act is an example of overreach by the Government.

This prompted backlash from Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, who claimed people like Jimmy Savile would use the internet to exploit children if he was still alive, and insisted anyone against the Act – like Mr Farage – was “on their side”.

The Reform leader demanded an apology, but ministers have been trenchant in their defence of the Act.

Now, the Deputy Prime Minister has questioned how Mr Farage would seek to prevent the “devastating crime” of intimate image abuse, also known as “revenge porn”, without the Online Safety Act’s protections.

Ms Rayner claimed: “Nigel Farage risks failing a generation of young women with his dangerous and irresponsible plans to scrap online safety laws.

“Scrapping safeguards and having no viable alternative plan in place to halt the floodgates of abuse that could open is an appalling dereliction of duty. It’s time for Farage to tell women and girls across Britain how he would keep them safe online.”

Under the Online Safety Act, revenge porn is classified among the “most severe online offences”, the Deputy PM added.

Citing figures from the charity Refuge, the Labour Party claimed a million young women had been subject to revenge porn: either intimate images being shared, or the threat of this.

Some 3.4 million adults in total, both men and women, have been affected, Labour also said.

Ministers have previously had to defend the Online Safety Act against accusations from Elon Musk’s X social media site that it is threatening free speech.

In a post at the start of August titled “What Happens When Oversight Becomes Overreach”, the platform formerly known as Twitter outlined criticism of the act and the “heavy-handed” UK regulators.

The Government countered that it is “demonstrably false” that the Online Safety Act compromises free speech and said it is not designed to censor political debate.

Mr Farage has meanwhile suggested there is a “tech answer” for protecting children online, but neither he nor the Government have outlined one.

He also suggested children are too easily able to avoid new online age verification rules by using VPNs (virtual private networks), which allow them to circumvent the rules by masking their identity and location.

When Reform UK was approached for comment, its Westminster councillor Laila Cunningham said: “Women are more unsafe than ever before thanks to Labour. Starmer has released thousands of criminals back onto the streets early with no regard for women’s safety.

“I am calling on Jess Phillips to debate me on women’s safety – she ignored the grooming gangs scandal and now she’s wilfully deceiving voters on this issue.

“Reform will always prioritise prosecuting abuse but will never let women’s safety be hijacked to justify censorship.

“You don’t protect women by silencing speech. You protect them by securing borders, enforcing the law, and locking up actual criminals, and that is exactly what a Reform government would do.”