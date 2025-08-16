Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv ‘pushes Russian forces back’ hours after Putin asks Trump for Donetsk surrender
Kyiv's troops say they have advanced up to 1.2 miles, repelling Russian troops on the northern Sumy front
The Ukrainian military has claimed to have pushed Russia’s forces back by about 1.2 miles on part of the Sumy front in northern Ukraine.
"Ukrainian soldiers continue active combat actions to destroy the enemy and liberate our settlements," the Ukrainian general staff said. It added that fighting was raging near the villages of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka, which lie 5km and 7km from the Russian border, respectively.
It comes as Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as one condition for ending the war.
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that he would be prepared to stop fighting on the rest of the frontline if Ukraine gave in to the demand and addressed the “root causes of the conflict”.
The concessions were discussed at the highly anticipated summit of the two leaders in Alaska on Friday, which ended with no peace deal despite nearly three hours of talks. Sources very close to the meeting told The Independent the dramatic move appears to have been endorsed by Mr Trump as a means to bring an end to the war.
Volodymyr Zelensky is due to head to Washington DC on Monday to meet Trump, after the US President hailed his meeting with the Russian leader as “very successful”.
Trump–Putin summit a “propaganda win for Russia”, says analyst
Olga Tokariuk, Fellow in Democratic Resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said the Alaska meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin offered “good news and bad news” for Ukraine – but ultimately handed Moscow a propaganda victory.
“The good news is that apparently no deal that would force Ukraine to capitulate or make major concessions was agreed,” she said.
“Another piece of good news is that a letter from Melania Trump was handed over to Putin, raising the issue of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia — a crime Putin was indicted for by the ICC.”
But she warned the optics were damaging. “The bad news is that Putin was given a five-star treatment by the US president Donald Trump… All these details and images are a clear propaganda win for Russia and are shared with delight in the Russian media. For Ukrainians, it was disheartening to watch Putin… being given such preferential treatment by the US.”
She added: “Putin had no intention to give up on his maximalist demands… Undoubtedly, Putin is coming back from Alaska even more convinced that he can get away with everything.”
Canada praises US stance on Ukraine security guarantees
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has welcomed what he said was US openness to providing security guarantees to Ukraine under a peace deal to end Russia's war against Kyiv.
"Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace. I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts," Carney said in a statement.
"The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine."
Ukraine says it presses Russian troops back on part of Sumy front
The Ukrainian military said that it had pushed Russian forces back by about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) on part of the Sumy front in northern Ukraine.
There was no immediate comment from Russia, which controls a little over 200 square kilometres in the region, according to Ukraine's battlefield mapping project DeepState.
"Ukrainian soldiers continue active combat actions to destroy the enemy and liberate our settlements," the Ukrainian general staff wrote on Facebook.
It added that fighting was raging near the villages of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka, which lie 5 km and 7 km from the Russian border, respectively.
The ebb and flow of the battlefield lines has taken on greater political significance in recent days as Ukraine finds itself at another critical diplomatic juncture with U.S. President Donald Trump stepping up his efforts to broker an end to the war.
The “path to peace in Ukraine” cannot be decided without Volodymyr Zelensky, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he commended Donald Trump’s “pursuit of an end to the killing”.
The Prime minister said the US president’s actions had “brought us closer than ever before” to an end to the war in Ukraine.
But he insisted insisted Ukraine’s leader must take part in future peace talks after speaking with Mr Trump and Nato allies in the wake of the US president’s negotiations with Vladimir Putin.
Sir Keir spent Saturday morning speaking to western allies in the wake of the Anchorage summit.
Following the round of calls, the Prime minister said: “President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended.
“While progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving President Zelensky. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him.”
Comment | Putin got everything he wanted from Trump – Ukraine will be terrified for what comes next
Jon Sopel writes:
When I went to bed last night, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had just gone into their summit meeting in Anchorage, Alaska – and I really had not the faintest idea what I might wake up to.
Would it be a comprehensive peace deal agreed between the two of them that would totally screw Ukraine; or would it be a furious Trump announcing massive, punitive sanctions against Russia over Putin’s intransigence – something he had been threatening just a couple of weeks ago before announcing the summit? Or would it be any number of outcomes in between? Instead, we woke up to – well, what exactly?
Sure, there was a lot of vacuous vibe stuff about progress, constructive talks, deeper understanding, but let’s be clear about the headline: THERE WAS NO DEAL. The missiles, the attack drones, will continue and, as far as we can tell, there is no timetable for a ceasefire.
