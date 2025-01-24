Half of hospitals failing to declare critical incidents despite 12 hour waits in A&E

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of hospitals are failing to declare critical incidents despite having out-of-control waiting times at A&E.

New figures handed to The Independent have revealed that more than half of NHS trusts have longer A&E waiting times than those which have already been forced to take emergency measures to deal with overwhelming demand. More than a dozen hospitals announced incidents at the start of January, but the health secretary later revealed the true figure was 24.

The Lib Dems accused the government of a “lack of urgency” to deal with the crisis hitting the NHS this winter and warned patients were being left “in the dark” on what is happening with their local services.

The figures show that at trusts which have announced a critical incident - where pressure on services is so high health services are at full capacity and need to prioritise urgent care - nearly one in six, or 15.4 per cent, of patients had to wait 12 hours or longer.

open image in gallery Hospital emergency departments are struggling ( Getty )

But many trusts that have not publicly declared a critical incident have even worse waits, according to data from the House of Commons library, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

At Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and Countess of Chester Hospital Trusts 27.5 per cent and 26.6 per cent of waits took 12 hours or longer last month.

And in total 69 Trusts, 57 per cent of all Trusts, which have not declared publicly a ‘critical incident’ had a higher proportion of 12 hour waits than the Somerset Foundation Trust, which did announce it was taking emergency measures.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that in 2023 almost 14,000 deaths were associated with long waits in A&E.

The Lib Dems said the situation across the country was “harrowing” and the government had “sat on its hands as this ongoing catastrophe unfolded”.

Lib Dem Health and Social Care spokesperson, Helen Morgan, called on the health secretary to introduce mandatory public reporting of critical incidents.

She said: “The stories that we have heard in our A&Es this winter have been utterly harrowing. Patients dying in glorified cupboards, many having to fend for themselves on trolleys in corridors and staff stretched to breaking point.

open image in gallery Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan has called on the government ot make public reporting of critical incidents mandatory (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It is shocking that the new government has sat on its hands as this ongoing catastrophe has unfolded. The Conservative Party’s legacy of NHS neglect was beyond shameful but the lack of urgency ministers have shown in tackling this has been staggering.

“We now need to see the government get its act together and announce an emergency plan to protect patients as this crisis persists. That plan must include bringing bed occupancy back to safe levels and to bring forward a pandemic-style emergency recruitment campaign to bring staff out of retirement and back into the workforce.

“It is also an insult to patients and their loved ones to leave them in the dark about the state of their local health services. That is why we must now see mandatory public reporting of critical incidents as soon as they occur.”

Director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, Isabel Lawicka, said: “No trust leader wants patients to wait a moment longer than needed for care in A&E or any other part of the health service. Safety of patients is always the top priority.

“The number of people in hospital with norovirus, flu and other nasty winter bugs has taken its toll on the NHS this winter.

“This massive demand has led to a number of critical incidents being declared not just in hospitals but in some ambulance services too.

“The decision to declare a ‘critical incident’, which can help trusts access support from other health and care partners, is never taken lightly and is a sign of just how much pressure trusts are under.

“NHS staff and trust leaders are doing everything possible to see patients as quickly as they can but extreme demand right across the NHS means that A&Es, wards and beds continue to come under relentless pressure.”

And Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), said: “Long waits for care have tragically become the ‘new normal.’ While the NHS is working tirelessly to deliver safe care in the short term, addressing its deep-rooted challenges will require time and bold, decisive action.

“A decade of poor decision-making has left the health service facing immense pressures. The government’s 10-Year Plan holds promise for addressing these issues, but only time will tell if it delivers the transformative change that is urgently needed.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have taken action to protect A&E departments this winter, introducing the new RSV vaccine, delivering more flu vaccines than last year, and ending the strikes so staff are on the frontline not the picket line for the first winter in three years. But we inherited a broken NHS and it will take time to fix.

“We are working to break out of this cycle of annual winter crises and by this Spring we will set out the lessons learned from this winter and the improvements that we will put in place ahead of next winter.”