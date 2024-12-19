Flu crisis in numbers: Hospitalisations up 360% from last year as NHS under strain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The latest NHS data released on Thursday shows that flu hospitalisations are over four times higher than this time last year, with “barely a spare bed” as hospitals fill up rapidly.

The number of hospital beds taken up by flu patients reached a staggering 3,037 on December 15, with an average of 2,629 beds throughout last week.

The latest data showed that 154 of these patients were in critical care.

Check back for weekly updates on flu cases and NHS occupancy.

At the same time last year, the number of flu patients in hospital beds was just 695; with current hospitalisations 360 per cent higher. In 2022, the number was 2,086, down 31 per cent from now.

This year’s positive flu rates are in line with the 2022 flu surge, according to figures from the Health Security Agency, but are far higher than the same time last year (with 18.6 per cent of flu tests coming back positive, compared to 3.3 per cent).

The NHS warns that flu season often peaks in late December or early January, meaning that we are likely on the brink of a higher surge.

The number of flu hospitalisations is the highest going into winter in three years. Hospitals in the north east have been particularly inundated with hospitalisations for influenza, with 916 beds occupied, including in Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust which has reached full occupancy.

In the Midlands there are also a high number of flu admissions, with 295 beds taken up in University Hospitals Birmingham alone.

NHS Providers interim chief executive Saffron Cordery warned that the situation is “likely to get worse” during the festive season due to increased gatherings.

“Despite unrelenting pressure on beds and NHS 111 services, hard-working NHS staff – on duty throughout the festive period – will continue doing everything they can to see patients as quickly as possible,” she said.

This comes in the midst of over-occupancy across the NHS, with less than 5 per cent of beds available nationally at various points last week.

By the end of last week, 61 NHS trusts had 95 per cent of beds full, above recommended levels.

Two NHS Trusts - Royal Papworth, and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh - had no free beds left by the end of last week.

Bracing for a high-flu winter

As we enter winter, peaking flu and contagion rates will place further strain on the NHS, with some areas already struggling to cope with the growing number of admissions.

The Met Office has just issued new weather warnings as temperatures are expected to drop sharply, with strong winds of 60 mph winds in some parts of the UK.

Though cold weather itself does not cause influenza, research has found that viruses thrive in colder, damper conditions with no sunlight, which is why contagion is highest in winter.

In addition, temperature drops of as little as 5 degrees can inhibit the immune system’s ability to fight illness.

In the last available week (December 6), an estimated 1,671 people died in the UK with links to influenza or pneumonia-related causes. This makes up 14.5 percent of all deaths.

An estimated 522 of those deaths were directly caused by flu or pneumonia; with approximately 21,090 deaths in 2024 so far.

The government’s decision to cut winter fuel payments for around 10 million pensioners this winter means that more people may be affected by cold temperatures and ill health in the coming months.

However, it is too early for the data to reflect any change in cold-related deaths or illness, which remains to be seen after the winter.