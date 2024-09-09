Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Thousands of pensioners could die if the government proceeds with its plan to cut winter fuel payments for those not on benefits, Labour’s own research suggested.

Analysis published in 2017, when Sir Keir Starmer was in the Shadow Cabinet, warned that Conservative plans to cut the fuel allowance for ten million pensioners would increase excess deaths by 3,850 that winter.

The proposal, put forward by Theresa May’s government, was dubbed the “single biggest attack on pensioners in a generation in our country”.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

The report has resurfaced just weeks after Rachel Reeves announced that older people not in receipt of pension credits or other means-tested benefits will no longer receive winter fuel payments from this year onwards.

The decision came as part of a series of spending cuts to address a black hole in the public finances left by the previous Conservative government announced in July by the chancellor.

The winter fuel payment is a payment of between £250 and £600 to help people over the age of 66 with their heating bills.

Around 10 million pensioners and seven million pensioner households are expected to be affected by the changes.

The report, published during the 2017 election ­campaign, warned: “Since the introduction of the winter fuel payment by Labour in 1997, allowing for significant variation in winter weather, deaths among the elderly have fallen from around 34,000 to 24,000.

“Half of the almost 10,000 decrease in so-called ‘excess winter deaths’ – the rise in mortality that occurs each winter – between 2000 and 2012 was due to the introduction of the winter fuel allowance.”

Rachel Reeves announced that older people not in receipt of pension credits or other means tested benefits will no longer receive winter fuel payments from this year onwards ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Responding to the report, Labour MP Rachael Maskell told the Daily Mail: “My concern is that an NHS under extreme pressure will experience even more pressure if people who are fuel-poor are ending up there because they can’t heat their homes.

“Labour has got to find a solution to assure people they can get through this winter.”

Meanwhile, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called on Sir Keir to “do a U-turn” on the plans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said the cuts are “completely wrong”, accusing the government of “picking the pocket of pensioners”.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said she was “not surprised” at the reaction to the government’s decision to means test winter fuel payments.

This comes amid speculation that as many as 50 Labour MPs could rebel over the legislation.

Dame Diana said: “I’m not surprised by the amount of concern that there is about this, and obviously we do not want to see anyone struggling with energy bills, particularly pensioners.

“The winter fuel allowance, we know is not a targeted benefit at the moment but it’s going to be targeted and that’s why it’s so important that the poorest pensioners are getting everything they’re entitled to to support them.”

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.