Winter fuel allowance latest: Up to 50 Labour MPs could rebel over cut as Starmer defends ‘unpopular’ move
Labour MPs have reported receiving floods of emails from worried constituents
Sir Keir Starmer is bracing for a major rebellion over his government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners.
Dozens of Labour MPs are expected to abstain in Tuesday’s vote, after seven had the whip removed for voting against the government over the two child benefit cap.
New MPs in particular are reported to be shocked by the number of worried emails they have received from constituents over the issue, with one more experienced Labour MP telling The Guardian: “I’ve had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we don’t do this.”
Around 10 million people are expected to be directly impacted by the plans announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in July to axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
It comes as regulator Ofgem raises its energy price cap by 10 per cent, with Labour MPs warning removing the allowance could cost lives or result in people requiring hospital care.
Labour MP Jon Trickett, who is among the 12 MPs to sign the early day motion opposing the winter fuel payment cut, has warned Sir Keir Starmer there can be “no excuse at all” for failing to tackle the “obscene” maldistribution of wealth in Britain.
In an opinion piece on the LabourList website, Mr Trickett wrote: “In the fifth most wealthy country in the world there can be no excuse at all for the scale of difficulties faced by working people. The answer surely lies in tackling the gross and indeed obscene maldistribution of Britain’s wealth.
“With a huge parliamentary majority and demoralized and disorientated opposition. There can therefore be no excuse at all, none whatsoever, for our government to fail to deliver social justice and emancipate the poor; our pensioners, our children, our disabled, and our exploited working people. Arguing that a wealth tax alone could raise £100bn over the course of a parliament, he added: “The only thing which might inhibit us is if our leaders fail to seize the moment out of timidity, lack of a clear strategy or simply complacent drift.”
Labour has decided to “pick the pocket of pensioners” by cutting winter fuel payments while leaving the richest “totally untouched”, the head of the UK’s largest trade union has said.
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, urged Sir Keir Starmer to “do a U-turn” on the policy, which would see winter fuel payments restricted to only the poorest pensioners.
She told the BBC’s Today programme: “We need to make sure that he is making the right choices and leadership is about choices. He needs to be big enough and brave enough to do a U-turn on this choice. It’s completely wrong.
“People do not understand how a Labour government has decided to pick the pocket of pensioners and, at the same time, leave the richest in our society totally untouched. That is wrong and he needs to change course.”
Ms Graham called instead for a tax on the “1 per cent wealthiest”, which she claimed would raise £25bn rather than the £1.2bn restricting winter fuel payments would save.
Starmer refuses to say whether MPs will lose Labour whip if they vote against cut
Sir Keir Starmer refused to say on Sunday whether Labour MPs who vote against the government will lose the whip, after he effectively expelled seven Labour MPs from the party in July for voting against the two-child benefit cap.
Asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg whether he will do the same for anyone who votes against the cut on Tuesday, the prime minister said: “That will be a matter for the chief whip.
“We’re going into a vote. I’m glad we’re having a vote, because I think it’s very important for parliament to speak on this. But every Labour MP was elected in on the same mandate as I was, which was to deliver the change that we need for the country.”
“I’m absolutely convinced that we will only deliver that change – I’m absolutely determined we will – if we do the difficult things now,” he said, adding: “I do recognise it’s really hard for some pensioners. But of course, they do rely on the NHS, they do rely on public transport. So these things aren’t completely divorced.”
Health secretary Wes Streeting has said he is “not remotely happy” on having to vote to “take money away” from pensioners through cutting winter fuel allowance, but argued it is essential to balance public finances.
He told Sky News: “I think it is a tough choice, and we’ve had plenty of political criticism for it, I think, which demonstrates the political pain of it.
“I’m not remotely happy about it, and I’m not remotely happy about having to say to some of my constituents, I’m sorry that I’m going into work this week to vote for something that will take money away from you.”
But the Health Secretary argued a move to cut the winter fuel allowance was essential in order to balance public finances.
Sir Keir Starmer has said that he will “have to be unpopular” to restore the public finances from the dire inheritance left by the Conservatives, as he faces a rebellion over his cut to the winter fuel allowance.
Accusing his predecessors of “running away from difficult decisions”, the prime minister said Labour can only deliver change if he makes “tough choices” now.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has more in this report:
Accusing his predecessors of ‘running away from difficult decisions’, the prime minister said Labour can only deliver change if he makes ‘tough choices’ now
Twelve Labour MPs sign motion opposing winter fuel cut
A total of 12 Labour MPs are among the 26 to have so far signed a Commons early day motion stating their opposition to the government’s winter fuel allowance cut, ahead of Tuesday’s binding vote.
The motion, tabled by Labour’s Neil Duncan-Jordan, has also been signed by five of the seven MPs who had the Labour whip removed in July for voting against the two-child benefit cap.
Signatories include former shadow ministers such as Jon Tricket, John McDonnell, Clive Lewis and Ian Lavery, as well as Labour MPs Rachael Maskell, Nadia Whittome, Kim Johnson, Kate Osborne, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Dr Simon Opher, Chris Hinchcliff and Mary Kelly Foy.
Up to 50 Labour MPs could rebel in vote on winter fuel payments, report suggests
As many as 50 Labour MPs could rebel against chancellor Rachel Reeves’ cut to the winter fuel allowance in Tuesday’s vote, a report suggests.
With MPs fearing voting against the policy after Sir Keir Starmer removed the Labour whip from seven MPs who voted against him on the two-child benefit cap, dozens are reportedly considering abstaining or being absent – but rebels say their numbers are very difficult to predict.
One Labour MP told The Guardian: “I’d expect the vast majority of anyone who does rebel to abstain, and remain inside the tent. Abstention is the new rebellion. It’s a question of defining what dissent is, and it’s probably better to do this than to jump off a cliff.”
How is Labour planning to cut winter fuel allowance?
Around 10 million people are expected to be directly impacted by the plans announced by the chancellor in July – prompting gasps in the House of Commons – to cut the winter fuel payments first introduced by her predecessor Gordon Brown in 1997.
The decision, made ahead of Ms Reeves’s first budget next month, will axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
It comes as regulator Ofgem raises its energy price cap by 10 per cent, with average annual bills expected to rise by £150 per year.
Analysis shows energy bills this winter will be the highest on record for older people who previously received the winter fuel payment, worth up to £300.
My colleague Albert Toth has more details on the cut here:
Everything you need to know about the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment
Labour frontbenchers and MPs have reportedly expressed fears that chancellor Rachel Reeves’s “brutal” plan to scrap the winter fuel allowance for all but the poorest pensioners will put more older people in hospital.
With MPs set to vote on the policy on Tuesday, Labour politicians have expressed their own grave concerns amid a flood of worried emails from constituents reported by The Independent to have shocked new MPs in particular.
In remarks to The Guardian, anonymous Labour MPs lined up to relay the sheer volume of the correspondence they have received on the issue, with one saying: “I don’t think there is a Labour MP who isn’t worried ... I’ve had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we don’t do this.”
One cabinet source complained to the paper that the policy “hasn’t even been thought through properly”, warning: “We’re going to end up with more old people in hospital or care as a result, with all the costs involved in that.”
Another MP said: “It’s going to save us £1.5bn but that won’t be worth the political hit we’ll take this winter. The right-wing press will be full of stories about elderly people sitting in A&E or on buses because they can’t afford their fuel bills and it’s the only way they can keep warm.”
Labour MP says they have ‘had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit’
