Sir Keir Starmer is bracing for a major rebellion over his government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners.

Dozens of Labour MPs are expected to abstain in Tuesday’s vote, after seven had the whip removed for voting against the government over the two child benefit cap.

New MPs in particular are reported to be shocked by the number of worried emails they have received from constituents over the issue, with one more experienced Labour MP telling The Guardian: “I’ve had more people stopping me in the street than over Brexit. Pensioners just pleading that we don’t do this.”

Around 10 million people are expected to be directly impacted by the plans announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in July to axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

It comes as regulator Ofgem raises its energy price cap by 10 per cent, with Labour MPs warning removing the allowance could cost lives or result in people requiring hospital care.