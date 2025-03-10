Mike Amesbury quits as MP triggering crunch by-election for Keir Starmer
The move sets up a crunch by-election for Sir Keir Starmer, the first since he became prime minister
Mike Amesbury is quitting as an MP in a move which will see Sir Keir Starmer face his first by-election as prime minister.
The suspended Labour MP was last month given a 10-week suspended prison sentence for drunkenly punching a constituent in the street.
And, in an interview with the BBC, Mr Amesbury said he is going to step down from parliament “as quickly as possible”.
“I'm going to step aside at the earliest opportunity,” he said. Mr Amesbury added: “I've got processes I must go through - there's a statutory process in terms of redundancies.”
Defending his decision to continue taking his salary while behind bars, Mr Amesbury said “I actually picked up some casework in prison”, adding that his office manager forwarded on “correspondence”.
“Life doesn’t stop as an MP,” he said. He spent three nights in jail after pleading guilty earlier this year to assaulting 45-year-old Paul Fellows, but was released after successfully appealing the sentence.
