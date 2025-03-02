Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man attacked by former Labour MP Mike Amesbury in a drunken row has said he feared he could have been killed as he spoke out about the him being freed from prison.

Paul Fellows, 45, was set upon by Amesbury after a disagreement about the closure of a local bridge as they both waited for a taxi at 2am in Frodsham, Cheshire, in October.

CCTV showed Amesbury punch Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him to the ground, then follow him onto the road, punching him again at least five times.

Mr Fellows fell back and nearly hit his head on the curb of the high street.

MP Mike Amesbury leaving Chester Crown Court after he had his 10-week prison sentence for assault suspended for two years ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Amesbury was heard saying: "You won't threaten your MP again will you, you f****** soft lad?"

He was jailed for 10 weeks before being freed last week after winning an appeal and instead given a suspended sentence.

Mr Fellows, a father-of-two told The Sun on Sunday: “He could’ve killed me and deserves to be in prison.

“Everyone knows one punch can kill. Any adult with an ounce of common sense knows that. As soon as you lay your hand on someone you’re committing an assault.

“The intent was there. And if you punch someone you’ve got to accept the consequences. It could have been far worse.”

He called on Sir Keir Starmer to change the rules to prevent Amesbury from earning his £91,346 annual wage as an Independent MP after his conviction.

Mr Fellows added: “If I got jailed I’d be sacked so why should it be different for anyone else? Once you’re convicted you should just lose your job.”

He also thanked a woman for intervening after claiming Mr Amesbury “rained five or six punches” on the top of his head.

“As these blows have come in, a lady ran over and shouted ‘Stop!’ and he’s walked away. I want to say thank you to that lady because it could have been far worse.

The former Labour MP, who its as an independent MP after he was suspended by the party over the attack, has refused to answer questions about whether he would resign as Runcorn and Helsby MP as he walked free from prison after winning an appeal.

Amesbury, 55, said: “I’d like to reiterate that I sincerely apologise once again to Mr Fellows and his family. I’m now going to go and see my family, and go home, and I’ll give a statement at a later stage.”

The independent MP returned to Chester Crown Court in a prison van to appeal his sentence on Thursday, wearing handcuffs, after he was dealt an immediate jail term on Monday which saw him spend three nights at HMP Altcourse.

Granting the appeal, honorary recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett, sitting with two magistrates, imposed another sentence of 10 weeks’ imprisonment but suspended it for two years.