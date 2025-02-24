Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury jailed for punching man during drunken street row

Holly Evans
Monday 24 February 2025 07:35 EST
Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury pleaded guilty to assault in January
Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury pleaded guilty to assault in January (Ian Cooper/PA Wire)

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been jailed for 10 weeks for punching a man following a row in the street, and taunting “you won’t threaten your MP again will you?”.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP, who has been sitting as an independent since he was suspended following his arrest in October last year, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting 45-year-old Paul Fellows.

The incident occurred in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26, after Amesbury had been drinking.

Upon arriving at a taxi rank, he was approached by Mr Fellows who began to remonstrate about a bridge closure in the town.

He has been suspended since the incident and has been sitting as an independent (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
He has been suspended since the incident and has been sitting as an independent (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

Footage showed Amesbury punch Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him to the ground, then follow him onto the road and start to punch him again, at least five times.

Speaking outside court after entering his guilty plea, Amesbury said: “I’m sincerely sorry to Mr Fellows and his family.”

The politician was warned during his last court appearance that all sentencing options would be considered, ranging from a community order to a prison sentence.

Sentencing him, deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram said: “In this case an immediate custodial sentence is, in my judgment, necessary as a punishment and a deterrent.”

Mr Amesbury was taken down by two dock officers.

More follows on this breaking news story

