Mandelson-Starmer latest: Former peer’s ‘five-figure’ US ambassador pay-off ‘to be reviewed’ by Foreign Office
Lord Mandelson is being asked to give back an exit payment he received after being unceremoniously sacked from office
A five-figure exit payment given to Lord Peter Mandelson when he was sacked as US ambassador after the latest release of the Epstein files is being reviewed by the Foreign Office.
Lord Mandelson is reported to have received a financial settlement worth three months of pay, according to the Times, estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions.
Government sources reported that a payout had been agreed without confirming a number, but the payment is now under review, according to the BBC. Welfare secretary Pat McFadden suggested Lord Mandelson give the money back and donate it to charity.
While Lord Mandelson’s salary has not been published, his role is thought to have been among the highest paid in the diplomatic service raking in between £155,000 and £220,000 per year.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Peter Mandelson's civil service employment was terminated in accordance with legal advice and the terms and conditions of his employment.
"Normal civil services HR processes were followed. Further information will be provided to Parliament as part of the government response to the motion passed last week which is being coordinated by the cabinet office."
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership remains in deep jeopardy as a new poll suggests the majority of voters think he should quit.
Pat McFadden urges Mandelson to donate payout to charities
Welfare secretary Pat McFadden is urging Lord Peter Mandelson to give back an exit payment he received after he was sacked from office following new documents released in the Epstein files.
“I don’t think it will wash with the public,” he said about Lord Mandelson receiving the money and suggested he give the cash to a charity which helps women who have been the victims of abuse.
It is understood that Mandelson received a five figure pay off from the Foreign Office when he returned to the UK after being withdrawn as ambassador.
Mr McFadden said he feels “betrayed” by the man he used to work for but insisted he “had no idea” about this “other side of his life…live downloading government material to a man in America I had never heard of.”
Starmer’s deputy warns Mandelson scandal will impact crucial by-election
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political editor David Maddox report:
Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy leader has warned the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton is a “dry run” for a general election as the prime minister – wounded by the Peter Mandelson scandal – faces a battle to cling on to the historically safe Labour seat.
Lucy Powell told The Independent that the vote, on 26 February, represents “a line in the sand” in Labour’s fight to stop the advance of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
But she admitted she expects the Mandelson issue to come up on the doorstep, and she could not say that Labour was confident of retaining the seat or if the prime minister will show his face there.
“I imagine [Mandelson] will come up in some parts of the constituency,” Ms Powell said: “more than others for those who more closely follow the news."
In Focus: ‘It’s over for Starmer. The only questions are when, how, and how painful’
As one former Labour prime minister famously said, “a week is a long time in politics”.
That is particularly true for one Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, who until Friday was the chief executive of the lobbying firm Global Counsel, which he co-founded with Peter Mandelson.
Mr Wegg-Prosser has been a close associate of the former Labour peer for decades, served as one of his key advisers and even became the director of Downing Street's strategic communications unit under Tony Blair.
At the start of the week however, as Westminster reeled from the revelation that Lord Mandelson had allegedly shared sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a cabinet minister, Mr Wegg-Prosser was at a drinks reception at the Foreign Office.
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political editor David Maddox report:
‘It’s over for Starmer. The only questions are when, how, and how painful’
Lib Dems demand FCA investigate Mandelson for insider trading
Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper has urged the Financial Conduct Authority investigate Lord Peter Mandelson over allegations of insider trading.
“The sharing of confidential information with a private financier could easily have provided an unfair and lucrative advantage in the financial markets, either by Epstein himself or by his associates,” Cooper said in the letter to the FCA, seen by the Guardian.
“Mandelson could also have personally profited from this arrangement.”
She added: “He and others must face criminal prosecution if they are found to have abused trading laws for financial benefit.”
Sadiq Khan backs Keir Starmer
Sir Sadiq Khan said Sir Keir Starmer “must stay”, likening politics to a 90-minute football match as he defended the Labour leader’s handling of the Peter Mandelson row and branded the disgraced peer “arrogant”.
But Sir Sadiq told The Observer: "Football is a 90-minute game. You wouldn’t dream of saying in the 35th minute because you’re 2-0 down – we’ll take all the players off and sack the manager.'The mayor, who has been in office for a decade, also took aim at Peter Mandelson, saying he was “the only person who knew” what was in the Epstein files.
Sir Sadiq said: "The whole Mandelson saga is a case study in "there’s one rule for the elites and the establishment and there’s another rule for the rest of us".
"It also shows the arrogance of the man. The only person who knew what was in those files was Peter Mandelson. It beggars belief he still put himself forward to be the ambassador to the US."
Mandelson payout under review after reports he received five-figure settlement after sacking
Lord Peter Mandelson is reported to have received a payout worth tens of thousands of pounds after being sacked as US ambassador over new details that emerged in the latest tranche of documents released in the Epstein files, according to the Times.
Government sources confirmed that a financial settlement had been agreed but a number was not confirmed, but the payment is now under review, according to the BBC.
While his salary has not been published, the role is among the highest paid in the diplomatic service raking in between £155,000 and £220,000 per year.
His exit is said to have left him with a payout equivalent to three months of taxpayer-funded pay, according to the Times and is estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Peter Mandelson's civil service employment was terminated in accordance with legal advice and the terms and conditions of his employment.
"Normal civil services HR processes were followed. Further information will be provided to Parliament as part of the government response to the motion passed last week which is being co-ordinated by the cabinet office."
Lammy 'warned' Starmer about Mandelson appointment
Sir Keir Starmer is facing further backlash as it emerged that deputy prime minister David Lammy warned the leader about appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Friends and allies of Lammy told the Telegraph he had been against the appointment of Mandelson and in favour of an extension of Dame Karen Pierce’s term in the role due to her connections to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Mr Starmer is said to be “devastated” over the scandal and contemplating whether to stay as PM, according to the publication.
Powell warns Mandelson scandal could impact curcial by-election
Lucy Powell, Deputy Labour Leader, told The Independent the scandal could impact the Gorton and Denton by-election.
"I imagine [Peter Mandelson] will come up in some parts of the constituency," she said.
"More than others for those who more closely follow the news."
Ms Powell added: "All I'd say is that prime ministers have to make judgement calls all day long and all the time, and sometimes they get them wrong.
"I think the prime minister's put his hands up about that."
Poll suggest British voters think Sir Keir should quit as Labour leader
A poll by Opinium indicated that more than half, 55 per cent, of British voters thought Sir Keir Starmer should quit as Labour leader, with just 23 per cent saying he should remain.
Sir Keir's net approval rate fell three points in a fortnight to minus 44, with 61 per cent of those surveyed saying they disapproved of him and just 17 per cent saying they approved.Opinium surveyed 2,054 adults between Wednesday and Friday.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown said the situation facing Sir Keir was "serious" and suggested he had been "too slow to do the right things" to clean up politics in the wake of the Peter Mandelson row.
Mandelson’s US ambassador payoff ‘to be reviewed by government’
A reported five-figure payoff received by Peter Mandelson as part of his exit package when he was sacked as US ambassador is being reviewed by the Foreign Office, it has been reported.
Lord Mandelson was fired over his relationship with the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, and anger in Westminster has intensified after the latest release of documents, which indicated he leaked information to his friend while he was a government minister.
After being forced out of his post in September last year, the peer received payment equivalent to three months’ salary, according to reports in The Times.
More here.
Sacked US ambassador Mandelson’s payoff ‘to be reviewed by government’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks