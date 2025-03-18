A million to lose disability benefit as Labour slashes £5bn off welfare bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An estimated million disabled people will lose their benefits as part of Labour’s overhaul of the ballooning welfare budget.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall announced that the bulk of the changes, aimed at saving £5bn by 2030, would fall on personal independence payments (PIP) by raising the threshold that people can qualify for them.

The changes come after concerns that the bill for those on disability and long term sickness benefits will hit £70bn by 2030 with the number of claimants rising from the current 2.8m to 4m.

Charities, trade unions and leftwing Labour MPs united to brand the changes “immoral” even though there was some welcome for other measures, including not freezing the level of PIPs and ending regular assessments.

open image in gallery Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall was speaking in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

Charles Gillies, senior policy officer at the MS Society said: “These immoral and devastating benefits cuts will push more disabled people into poverty, and worsen people’s health.”

PCS union general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Targeting the most vulnerable with benefit cuts to meet arbitrary fiscal rules is an immoral choice at any time, but at a time of rising poverty, long NHS waiting lists and when the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite is abhorrent.”

But Ms Kendall said: "This is a significant reform package that is expected to save over £5 billion in 2029/30 and the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) will set out their final assessment of the costings next week."

She pointed out that there were 1,000 new PIP claimants every week which she described as “unsustainable”.

Amid a barrage of criticism, Sir Keir Starmer later tweeted in support: “This government will always protect the most severely disabled people to live with dignity. But we’re not prepared to stand back and do nothing while millions of people — especially young people — who have potential to work and live independent lives, instead become trapped out of work and abandoned by the system. It would be morally bankrupt to let their life chances waste away.”

Under the current system PIP claimants can qualify for standard support by accumulating eight points and enhanced support by accumulating 12 points.

Points are awarded for different levels of disability in 14 categories ranging 0 to 8 points based on severity. But from next year anyone claiming PIPs will need to have a score of at least 4 points in one or more category.

This would include being unable to cook, wash or go to the toiletry without help or need more than 3.5 hours of therapy a week.

open image in gallery Helen Whately said Labour’s announcement left her with more questions than answers ( Sky News )

But there was anger from charities and trade unions.

Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "Mental health problems are not a choice - but it is a political choice to make it harder for people to access the support they need to live with dignity and independence. These reforms will only serve to deepen the nation’s mental health crisis."

National Education Union (NEU) general secretary Daniel Kebede fumed: “It is hard to conceive of a Labour government treating the most vulnerable members of society any worse. For pensioners who have lost the winter fuel allowance, parents coping with the two-child benefit, and now the targeting disabled adults, cruelty is becoming a hallmark of this government. It is simply indefensible.

The Scottish TUC said: “These welfare reforms from the Labour UK Government could well have been delivered wearing a [Tory] blue rosette. It’s a short-sighted, reactionary decision that does nothing more than risk throwing people into avoidable destitution.”

In parliament, MPs gave a mixed reaction.

Debbie Abrahams, Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, warned the government against “balancing the books on the backs of sick and disabled people”.

Labour Norwich South MP Clive Lewis added: “I would like her department to be able to look my constituents in the eye to tell them this is going to work for them. My constituents, my friends, my family are very angry about this and they do not think this is the kind of action a Labour government takes.”

But Lib Dem MP Steve Darling accused Ms Kendall of just “tinkering”.

There was scepticism that the reforms announced will achieve the necessary far reaching changes required to fix the system.

Research fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs Professor Len Shackleton said: "This announcement will upset disability campaigners and Labour's back-benchers, but will do nothing much to reform benefits or save significant amounts of money.

"Eligibility for PIP certainly needs to be narrowed, but it remains to be seen just how this will be accomplished. It certainly makes sense to have a common fitness to work test for PIP and universal credit, but this test needs to be much tougher - and assessed in person - than either of the existing measures.”

The government also angered other by saying that it will not publish the equality impact assessment and the poverty analysis detailing the impact of benefit cuts.

Ms Kendall said the current social security system is "failing the very people it is supposed to help and holding our country back".

Addressing Parliament, Ms Kendall announced the "work capability assessment" for universal credit - which is used to determine eligibility for incapacity benefit payments based on someone's fitness for work - will be scrapped in 2028.

She said instead extra financial support for health conditions will in future be based on a person's health or disability, rather than their capacity to work.

She also said the government will bring in a "permanent, above-inflation rise" to the standard allowance of universal credit as well as legislating to "rebalance" payments for the benefit.

Ms Kendall said this would equate to a £775 annual increase in cash terms by 2029.

The Conservatives branded the government's welfare reforms as "too little, too late", with Ms Kendall being urged to be "tougher".

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately told the Commons: "This is a now or never chance to seize the moment, a now or never for millions of people who will otherwise be signed off for what could end up being a lifetime on benefits, but this announcement today leaves me with more questions than answers.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "The Labour Party's devastating cuts to disabled people are a total betrayal of the promises they made to voters at the election.”