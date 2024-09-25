Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Russia is treating its own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer said as he urged Vladimir Putin to end the conflict.

The prime minister, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, said Russia was responsible for “colossal human suffering” as a result of the conflict.

He said Russia, which is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council alongside the UK, was behind the “greatest violation of the (UN) charter in a generation”.

“I wonder how Russia can show its face in this building,” he added. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegal. It threatens global security. And it has caused colossal human suffering.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media in New York ahead of addressing the United Nations General Assembly ( PA )

“Over 35,000 civilians have been killed or injured, six million forced to flee and almost 20,000 Ukrainian children forcefully deported. Kidnapped, to put it bluntly.”

Some 600,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded, Sir Keir said.

“The UN Charter – which they sit here to uphold – speaks of human dignity. Not treating your own citizens as bits of meat to fling into the grinder,” he added.

Sir Keir said “there must be accountability” to show that “aggression cannot pay”. “Russia started this illegal war. It must end it – and get out of Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine’s territorial integrity “must be the basis of any just and lasting peace”, he added.

The US and UK have so far refused to give Kyiv permission to use the missiles they have supplied against targets in Russia, despite repeated pleas from Mr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has said that he is having to fight with his hands tied because he is unable to use the weapons to strike Russian airfields and military facilities which Mr Putin is using to launch deadly air raids, missiles and drones.

Russia is treating its own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer said ( PA )

Sir Keir is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, the annual gathering of world leaders, where Mr Zelensky will present his plan for the next stage of the war to his allies.

The PM further called on all sides in the disputes in the Middle East to seek a diplomatic solution.

He said: “We must address the situation in Gaza. October 7 was the bloodiest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“I utterly condemn the terrorist actions of Hamas. The ordeal of the hostages and their loved ones continues almost a year later. Six of them were killed in cold blood just a few weeks ago. So, I say again: let the hostages go.

“And we must face up to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that continues to deepen by the day. Israel must grant humanitarian access to civilians in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law. There can be no more excuses.”

The PM further called on all sides in the disputes in the Middle East to seek a diplomatic solution. ( AP )

He added: “I call on the Security Council to seek political solutions that can break repeating cycles of violence like that in the Middle East. The region is at the brink.

“We need an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah and the implementation of a political plan which allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes to live in peace and security.

“That security will come through diplomacy - not escalation. There is no military solution here. Nor is there a military-only solution to the conflict in Gaza.

“This council must demand - again - an immediate, full and complete ceasefire in Gaza with the release of all the hostages.

“We need a political route to that agreement which provides a bridge to a better future. A credible and irreversible path towards a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure State of Israel.

“This is the only way to provide security and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Elsewhere, during his remarks to the UN Security Council, Sir Keir also addressed the situation in Sudan as “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today”.

“The UK has doubled its aid for the victims of this war to almost £100 million. But much more help is needed. The world must step up,” he said.