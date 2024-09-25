Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky says Putin must be ‘forced into peace’ as Kharkiv stronghold liberated
Ukrainian forces recapture Russian stronghold in Kharkiv after fighting including hand-to-hand combat
The Ukraine war will not be ended by talks alone and Russia must be “forced into peace”, Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN Security Council.
“[Vladimir] Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won’t stop on his own, Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president, who is in the US this week lobbying for support from UN member states and American leaders, also criticised North Korea and Iran as “de facto accomplices” in Russia’s war.
Foreign secretary David Lammy also tore into Mr Putin and said the invasion of Ukraine serves the Russian president’s interests alone.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have recaptured a Russian stronghold in Kharkiv’s Vovchansk after intense fighting involving hand-to-hand combat in “densely built-up conditions”, military officials said.
And Russian forces have been accused of using “scorched earth” tactics to capture Vuhledar in Ukraine’s east, where fighting has grown particularly fierce.
US will find a way to use Ukraine aid before Biden’s term ends, official says
The US “will find a way” before Joe Biden’s term ends in January to make use of about $6bn in military aid for Ukraine, due to expire this month, a senior State Department official said.
“I think it’s very unlikely that president Biden will finish his term with appropriated funds unused for the purpose Congress allocated them. So, we’ll find a way,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Most of the $7.8bn in so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer defence articles and services from US stocks, in the bill Biden signed into law in April has not been used, leaving officials scrambling to find a way to keep the remaining funds from expiring as the 30 September end of the fiscal year approaches.
Russia advances in Ukrainian town of Vuhledar
Russian forces have reportedly begun storming the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, an important stronghold in the Donbas region.
Vuhledar has resisted Russian attacks since the beginning of the war in 2022, but Russian forces have now entered the town – according to Russian war bloggers and state media. Ukraine has not confirmed this development.
“Russian units have entered Vuhledar – the storm of the town has begun,” said Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger. Multiple other pro-Russian war bloggers also said the attack had started.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had defeated Ukrainian units at a series of settlements including Vuhledar, which Russians call Ugledar, and that the Eastern Grouping of Russian forces had improved their tactical positions. It gave no further details on Vuhledar.
Ukraine’s military made no reference to Russian gains around Vuhledar but acknowledged there was fighting in the area. Unverified video on Russian state media showed Vuhledar, which had a population of over 14,000 before the war, under heavy artillery and aerial bombardment.
Reuters said Vuhledar’s military administration did not respond to requests for comment.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, in a report issued late last night, said Russian troops had launched eight attacks around Vuhledar and two nearby villages. “As of now, our forces have repelled half the attacks. Four are still going on,” the report said.
Ukraine will fight street to street to keep Russia out of key city
The city of Pokrovsk, regarded as the key to controlling Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, has been the prize Vladimir Putin’s troops have sought for months – one for which Moscow has already sacrificed thousands of its troops.
Pokrovsk has stuck obstinately in Putin’s craw and in recent months, massive resources have been concentrated to try to break Ukrainian defences. Moscow’s forces have mounted often suicidal infantry assaults, without regard for casualties.
Pictures: Zelensky attends United Nations Security Council
Volodymyr Zelensky reached the United Nations headquarters yesterday and addressed a special Security Council session where he pushed for Russia to accept his peace plan. The session was attended by a representative of Russia.
He described Moscow as insincere in its calls for dialogue.
“We know some in the world want to talk to Vladimir Putin,” Zelensky said, “to possibly hear from him that he’s upset because we are exercising our right to defend our people.”
Ukraine says its soldiers recaptured a Russian stronghold after hand-to-hand fighting
Ukrainian troops engaged in hand-to-hand combat as they drove Russian forces out of a huge processing plant in the town of Vovchansk in Ukraine‘s northeast that had been occupied for four months, officials have said.
The plant, a partly steel structure with some 30 buildings, had been a Russian stronghold in the Kharkiv border region since May when Russia sought to further stretch Ukraine‘s weary forces by launching a fresh push in the area.
Taking back the plant was likely intended to demonstrate that Ukraine is not giving up the fight despite being outmanned and outgunned by the Russian army.
A statement from Ukrainian Military Intelligence said its units recaptured the Vovchansk plant after fierce fighting “in densely built-up conditions.”
Russian repression worsens, UN expert says, voicing fears for political prisoners
State repression has worsened in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, a UN expert has said, warning of arbitrary imprisonment and risks for more than 1,000 political prisoners.
“The country is now governed by a State-sponsored system of fear and punishment, including the use of torture, with absolute impunity,” UN Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council,
The Bulgarian former Amnesty International investigator said in a report on Russia’s rights record that oppression had intensified since the February 2022 Ukraine war began, with the number of political prisoners up to more than 1,300.
Many were jailed on fabricated charges, she said, noting a priest’s seven-year sentence for a prayer against the war.
“They risk anything from death, like (opposition leader Alexei) Navalny, or really their health being completely taken away from them,” she said on Monday ahead of her speech, noting greater use of torture and solitary confinement.
Lammy tears into Russian invasion: ‘In Putin's interests alone’
Foreign secretary David Lammy came down heavily on Vladimir Putin in his United Nations Security Council address and said the invasion of Ukraine serves the Russian president’s interests alone.
“Vladimir Putin, when you fire missiles into Ukraine hospitals. We know who you are. When you send mercenaries into African countries. We know who you are. When you murder opponents in European cities. We know who you are,” the foreign secretary told the gathering of member nations in New York last night.
“Your invasion is in your own interests. Yours alone. To expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption,” Mr Lammy told the security council.
He also lauded the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to lead the defence of his country. “President Zelensky, the UK commends you not only for standing up for your people but for standing up for democracy,” he said.
“Seeing you in Kyiv a few weeks ago with Secretary Blinken I saw ordinary people from all walks of life. The soldiers and the civilians. The firefighters and the first responders,” Mr Lammy said.
Russian forces storming east Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, bloggers and media say
Russian forces have begun storming the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, a stronghold that has resisted Russian attack since the beginning of the 2022 war, according to Russian war bloggers and state media.
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine advanced at their fastest rate in two years in August, according to multiple open source maps, even though a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region sought to force Moscow to divert troops.
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s primary tactical goal is currently to take the whole of the Donbas region in south-eastern Ukraine. Russia controls just under a fifth of Ukraine, including about 80% of the Donbas.
Russian forces have been pushing westwards at key points along some 150 km (93 miles) of the front in the Donetsk region, with the logistics hub of Pokrovsk a key target. They captured nearby Ukrainsk on 17 September and were now entering the hilltop town of Vuhledar, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Pokrovsk.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had defeated Ukrainian units at a series of settlements including Vuhledar, which Russians call Ugledar, and that the Eastern Grouping of Russian forces had improved their tactical positions. It gave no further details on Vuhledar.
Unverified video on Russian state media showed Vuhledar, which had a population of over 14,000 before the war, under heavy artillery and aerial bombardment.
