Keir Starmer set for UN speech amid Middle East conflict after winter fuel payment blow - UK politics live
Labour members expose rift in party as they back unions’ non-binding motion over ‘cruel’ cut
Sir Keir Starmer has been defeated in a vote to reverse the controversial cut to the winter fuel payments exposing a rift within the Labour party.
The non-binding motion, named An Economy for the Future and tabled by Sharon Graham of the Unite union and the Communication Workers Union (CWU), was passed by a show of hands in a rowdy hall at the Labour Party annual conference.
In a show of defiance, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham called Labour members to rebel against the policy as she shouted: “This is not what people voted for.”
The motion called for means testing of the winter fuel allowance to be scrapped and for an end to fiscal rules which prevent borrowing to invest, as well as the introduction of a wealth tax.
The prime minister said in his conference speech on Tuesday that he understood concern over the winter fuel allowance but stressed that stabilising the economy was the first step of a long-term plan, adding: “Every pensioner will be better off with Labour.”
Sir Keir has now left the conference to join world leaders at the United Nations with a promise to deliver “global leadership” as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Shadow health secretary: Labour’s only answer is education tax
Damian Hinds has criticised Bridget Phillipson’s Labour conference speech claiming the government’s focus is on “education tax”.
The Tory MP said: “In government, the Conservatives had a relentless focus on giving every child the best start in life.
“We launched the largest ever expansion of childcare, recruited 27,000 teachers, drove up school standards with children in England named the best in the West for reading, supported pupils in achieving the best A-level results since 2010, and remain the home to the best universities in Europe.
“Labour’s only answer is an education tax that will disproportionately impact children with SEND and those from military families, adding pressure to state schools with bigger class sizes and reducing parent choice.”
Green party backs Unite call to scrap winter fuel payments cut
The Green party has backed Unite’s call for the government to scrap the winter fuel payment cuts and impose a wealth tax.
In a statement, party co-leader Carla Denyer said: “Today’s vote at Labour party conference leaves Labour ministers out in the cold. There is a groundswell of support - from opposition parties, unions, many Labour MPs, health workers, disability groups, charities supporting pensioners, as well as others - for ensuring millions of pensioners keep warm this winter.
“Targeting some of the most vulnerable to fix the supposed black hole in the public finances is cruel and unnecessary.
“There is another way. A fairer way. As the successful motion by Unite makes clear, taxing multi-millionaires and billionaires a little more would not only easily cover the cost of winter fuel payments for all pensioners but also generate additional funds for much needed investment in our health and social care services.”
Gove appointed editor of The Spectator
Michael Gove has been appointed as the new editor of The Spectator magazine following the takeover by GB News.
The former cabinet minister will begin his new job in October, just three months after standing down as an MP.
Tories hit out at Labour Party conference
Prime minister calls for Brits to leave Lebanon ‘immediately'
Sir Keir Starmer has repeated calls for Brits to evacuate Lebanon “immediately” and called for the “de-escalation” in the Middle East.
The prime minister issued the warning last night after Israel’s bombarded Lebanon killing more than 560 people. Hundreds of British troops were deployed to Cyprus following the air strikes.
The PM told Britons today: “The contingency plans are being ramped up, but don’t wait for those.
“There are still commercial flights. It’s very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately.”
Rail workers vote to accept pay offers
Workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept pay offers from train companies and Network Rail.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) backed a one-year rise of 4.5 per cent at Network Rail (NR) and increases at train operators of 4.75 per cent for the last year and 4.5 per cent for 2024/25.
Almost 99 per cent of train company members voted in favour while NR workers backed their pay rise by 88 per cent.
The RMT said the ballot results mean that the long-running national rail dispute is now over.
A statement said: “This outcome reflects the collective efforts of our membership in defending their jobs, working conditions, pay, and pensions from the attacks of the previous Tory government and their private contractors.
“We thank our members for their efforts during this long but successful campaign.
“Their resolve has been essential in navigating the challenges posed during negotiations and in particular the previous Tory government’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, alongside relentless attacks by sections of the media and the employers.
“RMT remains focused and committed to supporting public ownership as a path to building a stronger future for the rail industry for both workers and passengers.”
SNP mocks Labour conference rebellion
Education charities welcome extra childcare places announcement
Founder of the Sutton Trust has welcomed the Bridget Phillipson’s announcement of creating extra childcare places in state-schools.
Responding to education secretary Sir Peter Lampl said: “The government’s plan to set up new nurseries in schools is an excellent one given the pressures on the early years system to deliver the expansion of funded hours. Early years is the most important part of the education system.
“The education secretary is right to say that for many people, the system isn’t working as it should.”
Calling on the government to make the spaces accessible to everyone, Mr Lampl added: “We now urgently need a plan to equalise entitlements for children from poorer backgrounds.
“These children stand to benefit most from early years education but are excluded from expanded provision. For a government saying it will break down barriers to opportunity, this is the wrong approach. Without action, we are likely to see disadvantaged children falling further behind their peers.”
Extra childcare places in new school-based nurseries available from next year
Bridget Phillipson has said extra childcare places in new school-based nurseries in England will be available to families from next year.
The education secretary said the early years was her “first priority” as she accused the Conservatives of leaving behind a “threadbare” childcare system.
The expansion of funded childcare for working parents – which was introduced by the Conservative government – began being rolled out in England in April.
Working parents of all children older than nine months are now able to access 15 hours of funded childcare, before the full roll-out of 30 hours a week to all eligible families in September 2025.
In its manifesto, Labour said it would open an additional 3,000 nurseries through “upgrading space” in primary schools, to deliver the extension of government-funded hours families are entitled to.
Ms Phillipson told the Labour Party conference: “Today I can tell you that change begins, delivery begins: those extra places start opening next year.
“The first phase of our new nurseries, of high-quality early education, boosting life chances for children and work choices for parents.”
