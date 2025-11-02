Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of the UK's largest union has said she cannot guarantee that Keir Starmer will remain the leader of the Labour Party after next May’s elections, which are widely predicted to be disastrous for the prime minister.

Christina McAnea, the general secretary of Unison, also hit out at what she said were a series of “own goals” by Labour since it came to power last July, as she called for a “reset”.

Asked if she thought Sir Keir would still be Labour leader after May, she replied: “Who knows?”

She added: “I don’t know, depending on what happens in May, what Keir will feel about it or indeed the Labour MPs will feel about it. I suspect he will be - but I could not honestly guarantee it.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) ( PA Wire )

Her comments follow months of mounting tensions between Labour and the unions.

These erupted over the summer when another major union, Unite, accused the party of not being on the side of workers.

Last month Rachel Reeves was also warned that she could trigger Labour’s biggest donors to disaffiliate from the party if she continues to “pander to the right” in her upcoming Budget.

Fire Brigade Union (FBU) general secretary Steve Wright warned that there is growing pressure on unions to end political donations to the party.

Opinion polls show Labour trailing Nigel Farage’s Reform Party and experts warn it could even come third in next May’s Welsh elections. At the same time it could lose in another former Labour heartland, Scotland, and face a drubbing in local elections across England.

Ms McAnea also hit out at the party’s record in government saying it is “shocking what has been happening”.

She told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that voters who backed the party last year “expected to have more money in their pockets”.

While the government has had successes she warned they had been “masked”. Asked who was to blame, she said: “It has to be the Labour government’s fault.”

She added that she had “no idea” why the party had stripped the winter fuel allowance from millions of pensioners last year, describing it as one of a series of “own goals” since it took office, as she called for a “reset” within Labour.

Her comments come after the Independent revealed Sir Keir and Rachel Reeves will face a cabinet backlash if the chancellor breaks Labour’s manifesto pledge and raises income tax in the Budget later this month.

Ms Reeves is widely predicted to raise taxes as she struggles to fill a multibillion-pound hole in the nation’s finances.

Sir Keir stood by her this week after she admitted she failed to obtain the correct licence to rent our her south London property.

But it follows a series of scandals in recent weeks which saw him forced to sack his ambassador to Washington Lord Mandelson, and lose his deputy, Angela Rayner, after she admitted she had not paid enough tax.