Rachel Reeves to face no further action over house rental issue
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has accepted full responsibility for her failure to obtain a rental licence for her south London property.
- Correspondence emerged showing her estate agent had offered to secure the licence on her behalf but failed to do so, partly due to a staff member leaving.
- Sir Keir Starmer confirmed Ms Reeves would face no further action over the "inadvertent failure", despite initial concerns about the delayed disclosure of the emails.
- The prime minister's independent standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, maintained that the failure was an "unfortunate but inadvertent error".
- The Conservative Party criticised Ms Reeves for her explanation, while Southwark Council indicated she could face enforcement action and be liable to repay rent.