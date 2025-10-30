Reeves under fresh pressure as new emails emerge in rent licence row: latest
The PM is thought to have become aware of the messages on Thursday
Emails from Rachel Reeves’ husband have been passed to the prime minister and his ethics adviser amid the row over her failure to obtain the correct paperwork to rent her family home.
Downing Street had sought to draw a line under the row surrounding the chancellor’s breach of local housing rules, but the discovery of the messages have reignited the case.
A Number 10 spokesman said on Thursday afternoon: “Following a review of emails sent and received by the chancellor’s husband, new information has come to light.
“This has now been passed to the prime minister and his independent advisor.”
The spokesman said that it would be inappropriate to comment further at the moment.
The spokesman said that Sir Keir Starmer still has full confidence in Ms Reeves. It is expected that the emails will be published at some point on Thursday.
