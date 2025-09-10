Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog in the UK, a day after condemning Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The prime minister said Israel’s attack represented “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and risked fuelling further escalation in the Middle East.

The Israeli military targeted top Hamas figures in Doha on Tuesday as they gathered to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The move, which Hamas said killed five lower-level members, risked derailing efforts to end the war and angered Qatar, which has served as a mediator between Israel and the militant group.

Sir Keir told the Emir of Qatar in a phone call on Tuesday evening that “Israel’s action represents a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and risks fuelling further escalation when the focus should be ending the devastating cycle of violence in the region,” according to a Downing Street readout.

“He reiterated his condemnation of the strike by Israel in Doha today and gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack.”

The PM also “underscored his gratitude at the indispensable role Qatar has played in trying to reach a ceasefire” and “welcomed the Emir’s determination to continue with peace talks”, the readout said.

US president Donald Trump said on Truth Social that Israel’s bombing of the territory of a US ally “does not advance Israel or America’s goals”.

“This was a decision made by prime minister Netanyahu – it was not a decision made by me,” he said.

It is against this backdrop, as well as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, that Sir Keir is set to meet with Mr Herzog on Wednesday during the Israeli president’s trip to Britain.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters: “The prime minister will be meeting the Israeli president, where he’ll raise the intolerable situation in Gaza, the action Israel must take to end the horrific suffering we’re witnessing. It cannot go on any longer.”

No 10 underlined Sir Keir’s “revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza, but did not repeat health secretary Wes Streeting’s calls for Mr Herzog to answer for alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by his country.

The cabinet minister said on Tuesday that Mr Herzog needs to explain how he believes the Israeli government can achieve its aim in Gaza “without genocide”.

The UK government has stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide, saying it has not concluded that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is acting with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”, the legal definition for the crime. This is despite the International Association of Genocide Scholars declaring that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Mr Herzog’s role as Israeli president is largely ceremonial.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said Israel’s president needs to answer genocide claims ( PA )

He is from a different political party from Mr Netanyahu and has not always seen eye to eye with the premier, although he has largely supported war efforts in Gaza.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters gathered on Whitehall opposite Downing Street ahead of Mr Herzog’s visit to the UK.

One protester had a sign which read “Isaac Herzog genocide defender not welcome here!”

Protesters, many of whom were waving Palestine flags, chanted “say it loud, say it clear, Isaac is not welcome here” and “Keir Starmer shame on you, David Lammy shame on you”.

Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Herzog should be in The Hague rather than on a “flight to London”.

The former Labour leader said the government was “welcoming” Mr Herzog to the UK, adding: “He shouldn’t be on a flight to London, he should be on a flight to Amsterdam and from there to The Hague.”

On Monday night, Sir Keir hosted Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Downing Street.

Mr Abbas welcomed Sir Keir’s pledge to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York later this month if Israel does not change course.

Both leaders agreed there will be “absolutely no role” for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday at the request of elected council members Algeria, Pakistan and Somalia.