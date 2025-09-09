Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel has carried out an airstrike against Hamas political leaders in Doha, which Qatar condemned as a “cowardly attack” and “criminal assault”.

Multiple explosions rocked the Qatari capital on Tuesday as Israeli forces launched a surprise strike, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and drawing swift condemnation from Arab leaders. It is the first time Israel has targeted the Hamas leadership in Qatar, after assassination operations in Lebanon and Iran.

Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, condemned what he described as a “cowardly Israeli attack”, which he claimed targeted residential buildings housing senior Hamas political leaders.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from an explosion in Doha following an Israeli strike ( AP )

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” he said in a statement posted on X.

There are conflicting reports over the fate of the Hamas leaders. A source told Reuters they had survived the attack, but several reports suggest Khalil al-Hayya, a senior official in Hamas’s political bureau, was killed.

Israel’s attack on Qatar has raised serious questions about the future of Gaza ceasefire negotiations, in which Doha has played a key mediating role between Hamas and Israel.

Reports suggest the Israeli military had targeted a delegation of Hamas leaders gathered in Doha to discuss a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by the US. Hamas sources have accused the US of luring its members into a meeting “in order to attack them”.

open image in gallery Israel’s attack on Doha has been widely condemned ( Telegram )

Israel’s Channel 12, citing a senior Israeli official, had reported that US Donald Trump gave the green light for the attack, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuted those claims.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” Netanyahu’s office said. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Trump has not issued a statement on the Israeli strike.

open image in gallery The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out a “precise strike” ( AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images )

Arab leaders shared messages in solidarity with Qatar. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described the attack as a “criminal act and a flagrant violation of international law”, while Iraq’s foreign ministry said it was a “cowardly act” that represents a “flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and poses a threat to its security and stability.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it carried out a “precise strike” with Shin Bet that targeted senior Hamas leaders without revealing where.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

open image in gallery Abuilding damaged in Tuesday’s attack ( REUTERS )

Hamas leaders have held a political office in Doha since 2012, with Qatar contributing millions to support humanitarian initiatives in the Gaza Strip.

This unique relationship has enabled Qatar to act as a bridge between Israel and Hamas, and while Israel holds no formal relations with Qatar, it has previously acknowledged and commended Doha’s role in facilitating dialogue during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The attack comes after Trump issued his “last warning” to Hamas to accept his terms to end the war in Gaza. In a post on his Truth Social app on Sunday, he claimed Israel had accepted his new proposal, though he did not specify what the terms were.

He then told reporters that his administration was working on a solution to bring home the Israeli hostages that are being held in Gaza, without giving further details.

“You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back,” he said.