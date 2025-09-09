Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israel carries out airstrike on Hamas leadership in Qatari capital

The news came shortly after Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem that left six people dead

Taz Ali
Tuesday 09 September 2025 09:30 EDT
Israel has carried out an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, the Israeli military has said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had carried out a targeted attack on Hamas officials, shortly after the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a bus stop in Jerusalem that killed six people.

More to follow...

