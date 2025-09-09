Israel carries out airstrike on Hamas leadership in Qatari capital

Israel has carried out an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, the Israeli military has said.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had carried out a targeted attack on Hamas officials, shortly after the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a bus stop in Jerusalem that killed six people.
More to follow...
