Benjamin Netanyahu insists airstrike on Qatar ‘entirely justified’
US president Donald Trump has said Israel’s “unfortunate” airstrike on Qatar does not advance the goals of either Israel or America.
“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Hamas said five of its lower-ranking members and a Qatari security official were killed in the airstrike in Doha, but that all its leaders survived the attack.
The group on Monday admitted being behind a gun attack in Jerusalem that killed six people.
Hamas's exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip. A strike on its leadership could further complicate negotiations over a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken in Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the action was a wholly independent Israeli operation and had been “entirely justified”.
Israeli warning to the US described as vague
The US military was notified about the Israeli strike ahead of time through military channels, but a US official described that notification as very vague.
The official, speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said that the notification included the fact that the Israeli military was going to attack Hamas but did not include specifics like a location, which made it insufficient to allow for any timely follow-on warnings to countries in the region.
Israel's perfunctory warnings to the US ahead of operations has been an aggravation for much of the war, said a former US government official.
Frequently, the official said, Israeli notification "consisted of them calling someone at the embassy or at the Pentagon when planes were already in the air".Yet, with a strike this sensitive, the official said, it was difficult to believe Israel had not at least received tacit approval from the US before moving forward with the operation.
Qatari official says Doha didn't receive prior warning from US
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson has refuted claims that Qatar received prior warnings from the US about Israel's airstrike on Doha.
"The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless," Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.
"The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha," he added.
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting today
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today in response to Israel's strikes targeting Hamas officials in Qatar.
The meeting was requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among other nations, AFP news agency reported.
Qatari investigation under way 'at highest level'
Qatar has told the UN Security Council that investigations into the airstrike are under way “at the highest level”.
It said it would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security”, ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani wrote.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns this cowardly criminal assault, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms,” she said.
Trump gently rebukes Israel for striking US ally in zeal to get Hamas
Donald Trump told the media that he was “not thrilled” and “very unhappy” after Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar, but offered only mild condemnation of the attack itself as the United Nations called it a “flagrant” violation of international law.
Israel confirmed that it struck a target in Doha on Tuesday in an effort to kill Hamas negotiators and leaders. Initial statements from Hamas indicated that only junior members of the militant group were killed.
The president made his first on-camera remarks about the strike during a gaggle with members of the White House press pool Tuesday evening as he stepped into a swanky D.C. eatery, Joe’s Stone Crab. He’d previously issued a statement on Truth Social, and told reporters that more complete remarks would come on Wednesday.
Analysis: Middle East is on brink of abyss
Airstrike breaches international law – EU
The European Union has said the attack on Doha might lead to more conflict, in one of the strongest statements to date on from the bloc.
"Today's airstrike by Israel against Hamas leaders in Doha breaches international law and Qatar's territorial integrity, and risks a further escalation of violence in the region," said Anouar El Anouni, a spokesperson for the European Commission.
The EU has been riven by deep disagreements over Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Mass protests have rocked European cities from Amsterdam to Barcelona calling for a ceasefire.
