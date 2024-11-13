Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keir Starmer has signed a new defence deal with Romania in the latest step in his plans to reset relations with the European Union after Brexit.

The UK has now agreed to work more closely with a second EU ally in as many weeks, as Europe braces itself for the impact of a Trump presidency.

The president-elect has picked Fox presenter Pete Hegseth, who has complained the US is spending too much supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as his choice for defence secretary.

Last month the prime minister scored the first major breakthrough in his great Brexit reset with a landmark defence deal with the EU’s largest economy Germany.

Defence secretary John Healey said the latest agreement “demonstrates how quickly the UK’s defence relationship with Romania is growing and ... shows our shared commitment to peace and security in Europe.”

Keir Starmer welcomed Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu to No 10 on Wednesday ( Kin Cheung/PA Wire )

He added: “This government is resetting Britain’s relations across Europe, and this agreement builds on that commitment as we continue to deepen our ties.”

The prime minister has promised to fix Britain’s damaged relationship with the European Union for the benefit of “generations to come”.

The two countries will work together to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion, he said, adding that the “UK’s security starts in Ukraine”.

His Romanian counterpart, Angel Tîlvăr, was at the Ministry of Defence in London this morning to officially sign the treaty.

Both countries have agreed to enhance their defence cooperation, in part through a new joint defence committee to work together on shared threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sir Keir Starmer hosted Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Downing Street.

In No 10’s White Room - the venue most often used for hosting foreign leaders - Sir Keir spoke of the “huge and important” relationship the UK has with Romania.

Romania has already sent military personnel to the UK to help train more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits as part of Operation Interflex, which teaches basic infantry and combat skills to help drive back the Russians.

Earlier this week Sir Keir and French President Macron vowed to put Ukraine ‘in strongest possible position’ before Trump’s inauguration.

Under the deal with Germany, aircraft in the Luftwaffe, Germany’s air force, will operate from a base in Britain to help protect the North Atlantic from the growing threat from Russia, while around 400 jobs are set to be created in a new munitions factory in the UK.