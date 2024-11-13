Trump’s defense secretary pick thinks women should not be in combat roles in military

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary, has said that women should not be in combat roles in the military because they are not “as capable” as men.

The 44-year-old Fox and Friends co-host, whose appointment has shocked many in the defense world, dismissed the role of women in combat roles in an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show, which aired last week on November 7.

“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth said. “It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.

“We have all served with women and they’re great. But it’s just our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally... over human history, men in those positions are more capable.”

Ryan chimed in that he believed women “do have a place in combat if they want it” but suggested they should “stay out of” or “create certain units” of their own.

“Because when you said it gets complicated, yeah, it does get complicated. I mean, sex happens everywhere,” Ryan said.

The men then digressed into how women in the military can “create drama” and cause “love triangles in the platoon.”

Hegseth clarified that his comment about women referred to military roles such with the Navy SEALS and the Green Berets, “where strength is a differentiator.”

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth told the Shawn Ryan Show on November 7 that women should not serve in combat roles ( Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube )

They both agreed, however, that there is “no issue” with female pilots. “But on the physical stuff, there’s just a difference,” Hegseth said.

The controversial comments resurfaced after Trump announced his choice for the top job in the Pentagon on Tuesday.

In another resurfaced clip from 2017, Hegseth lashed out at veterans groups on Fox News for supporting those returning from conflict who claim disability compensation.

“Groups out there, vets groups mostly, encourage vets to apply for every government benefit they can ever get after they leave the service,” he said.

“Right now a lot of groups are convincing vets to give, get, take, more from the system as opposed to just what you need for the service you gave.”

His appointment as Pentagon chief has already begun to draw backlash from some veterans groups.

open image in gallery Trump is interviewed by Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth at the White House in Washington on April 6, 2017 ( REUTERS )

The founder of Independent Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff warned “brace yourself, America.”

“Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political,” Rieckhoff said on X.

“He is a highly effective and ferocious media, culture and political warrior for MAGA. And beyond loyal to and trusted by Trump.”

Many working in defense are reportedly baffled by Trump’s selection, with one anonymous defense lobbyist telling Politico: “Who the f***is this guy?” The source added that they hoped for “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense. That would be a good start.”

Former Pentagon policy official Eric Edelman, who served during the Bush administration, said that Trump “puts the highest value on loyalty.”

“It appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television,” Edelman told the outlet.

Hegseth is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and led veterans-focused advocacy organizations. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014.

During his time at the network, Hegseth lobbied Trump to support US soldiers and contractors accused of war crimes, including Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and a group of Blackwater personnel accused of massacring civilians in Baghdad.

On air, Hegseth has complained the US is spending too much supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia and has been an outspoken advocate for Israel. He has suggested both Israel’s founding as a nation-state and the US revolution against Great Britain represent “the story of God’s chosen people.”