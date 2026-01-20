Tory dismissed from party over Reform defection talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Welsh Conservative politician has been dismissed from his role amid allegations he was planning to defect to the Reform party.

James Evans, the Member of the Welsh Parliament for Brecon and Radnorshire, has been stripped of the Conservative whip and removed from the shadow cabinet.

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar confirmed the move in a social media statement, alleging Mr Evans was "continuing to engage" with Reform representatives regarding a potential defection.

Mr Evans previously served as the shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care in the Senedd.

Mr Millar said in his statement: “This morning, I took the decision to remove James Evans from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet and withdraw the Conservative whip.

“I did so after being informed by James that he was continuing to engage with Reform representatives about the possibility of defecting to the party, in spite of his personal assurances on Friday that he had rejected an approach they initiated last week.

“Understandably, I expect all Welsh Conservative MSs and candidates to be 100 per cent committed to our party and our plan to fix Wales.

“Regrettably, James was unable to give me that commitment.”

Reform has one Member of the Senedd after former Conservative Laura Anne Jones defected to join the party in July.

Mr Evans’ removal comes after Tory leader Kemi Badenoch pre-emptively sacked her former shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick last week, hours before he became the most high-profile Tory figure to switch allegiance to Reform UK.

He was closely followed by Romford MP and ex-shadow foreign affairs minister Andrew Rosindell, who announced on Monday that he was also defecting to Nigel Farage’s party.

Former Tory cabinet minister Michael Gove warned Mr Jenrick’s reputation will be scarred by his “treachery” and said his scathing attack on his former party would inflict lasting damage on his reputation.

Ms Badenoch has insisted his departure would bring stability to the party, but those close to her are concerned that Nigel Farage’s call to action – for anyone considering a move to do so in time for the 7 May local elections or risk being rejected by the party – could trigger other departures.