Robert Jenrick launches scathing attack on Conservatives after joining Reform UK
- Robert Jenrick has defected to Reform UK after being sacked from the Conservative shadow cabinet and having his party membership suspended by Kemi Badenoch.
- Jenrick stated he joined Reform UK because the Conservatives had 'betrayed its voters and members' and failed to change after their 2024 election wipeout, arguing the country now needs Nigel Farage.
- Nigel Farage welcomed Jenrick, thanking Badenoch for 'delivering' him to Reform and boasting that another defection, this time from Labour, is expected next week.
- Badenoch announced Jenrick's sacking, citing 'irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible' to the Conservatives.
- The defection follows a long-running leadership rivalry between Jenrick and Badenoch, with some allies suggesting his sacking was a move to prevent a leadership challenge.