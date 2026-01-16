Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert Jenrick urges others to join Reform with him as he attacks the Tories

  • Robert Jenrick has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, urging others to join him.
  • His move followed his sacking as shadow justice secretary by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.
  • Ms Badenoch stated she had "irrefutable evidence" that Mr Jenrick was "plotting to jump ship" in a damaging way.
  • Mr Jenrick revealed he had been in talks with Reform UK for four months prior to his defection.
  • He launched a scathing attack on his former Conservative colleagues and criticised both Labour and the Conservatives for "breaking Britain".
