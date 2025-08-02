Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talks have been held over giving Donald Trump the Freedom of the City of London during his state visit in September, in a highly symbolic move.

According to a source, the proposal to give President Trump the honour was made because it would give the Corporation the opportunity to meet the US leader and make the case for free trade and against tariffs at the ceremony.

It would also be a way of marking the UK receiving the first of the Trump trade deals with questions still over tariffs on steel.

The president would helicopter in from Windsor Castle to the US ambassador’s Winfield House residence in Regent’s Park for the ceremony.

The Independent was told: “It would be an important honour for the president just as our countries prepare to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next year.

President Donald Trump ( REUTERS )

“More importantly it would be the perfect opportunity for the City to address the importance of free trade and the issues of tariffs.

“The symbolism of being allowed to herd your sheep across the bridge and not pay taxes is very important all things considered.”

But while the president was understood to be keen on the idea of receiving the honour, the Freedom Applications Sub (Policy & Resources) Committee chaired by Sir William Russell, half brother of the actor Damian Lewis, has not been persuaded.

According to sources the sub committee was warned that the award would be “too controversial”.

The Corporation rarely gives government leaders the honour and had to withdraw it from Myanmar’ss Aung San Suu Kyi after criticism of her government being involved with persecution of the Rohingya.

However, the official explanation is that President Trump has not been in government long enough.

A spokesperson said: “By convention, only Heads of State or Government who have served a minimum of seven years in office are eligible to be considered for the Honorary Freedom.

“The decision to grant the Honorary Freedom rests solely with the Court of Common Council – our highest decision-making body – not with any individual elected member.”

The last head of government to be awarded the Honorary Freedom was Baroness Margaret Thatcher, who was recognised after serving 10 years as prime minister.

The Honorary Freedom has never been awarded to a sitting US president, although Dwight Eisenhower received it after the Second World War for his role as commander in chief of the allied forces.

According to a source, the City may change its mind if there is a request from the government which has not been made yet.

It means that the US president is facing a second snub in his state visit. It follows a decision not to ask him to address a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament with the state visit happening the day after parliament rises for the conference season recess.

This is despite the fact that when Pope Benedict came on a state visit in 2010 he was given the honour of addressing Parliamentarians in Westminster Hall even though it was the day after recess had begun.

Trump’s state visit - the first time an individual has been granted a second state visit - will take place between 17 and 19 September. It will include a state banquet hosted by the King with the president staying at Windsor Castle.