Trump has spent almost a third of his presidency in properties he owns, new report shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During his recent five-day trip to Scotland, Donald Trump spent most of the time on his own golf courses and hotels.

This appears to be par for the course for the president, who has spent almost a third of his second presidency so far at properties that he owns, according to new analysis by Forbes.

Out of his first 191 days back in office, 75 of them have been spent at his own businesses at various locations including Florida, New Jersey, Virginia, Nevada, and now Scotland.

Of these, over half (45 days) have been spent playing golf, according to online tracker Did Trump Golf Today? – which accounts for about 23 percent of his second term so far. The president visited his courses 16 out of the first 17 weekends back as Commander-in-Chief.

According to Forbes, in January, days after retaking the Oval Office, Trump went to Las Vegas to give a speech on his no-tax-on-tips pledge – while staying at his Trump International Hotel.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. In January, days after retaking the Oval Office, Trump went to Vegas to give a speech on his no-tax-on-tips pledge – while staying at his Trump International Hotel ( AFP via Getty Images )

From there he flew to Miami for a GOP conference at Trump National Doral. After a few days spent back in Washington D.C., Trump returned to Florida and visited his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In fact, the president’s most prized home – that was subject to an FBI raid, during which agents recovered classified documents stored in rooms including the bathroom – has been his most visited residence, having spent 35 days there since January 20.

Forbes analysis shows that Trump spent 12 days there in February.

The president has spent multiple weekends on his various golf courses – including every single one in March. The Trump golf tracker estimates that this has cost the U.S. tax payer roughly $63 million.

open image in gallery The president has spent multiple weekends on his various golf courses – including every single one in March. The Trump golf tracker estimates that this has cost the U.S. tax payer roughly $63 million ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump has split his golfing weekends between his courses in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and now Scotland ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The president also hosted a candlelit dinner at Mar-a-Lago for a political action committee established two days after his 2024 victory on March 1. Later that month Trump also golfed at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In April, after announcing his controversial “Liberation Day” tariffs, the president went to Florida for yet another golf tournament at the Doral – the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Despite heading on a three-country tour of the Middle East in mid-May, the president still found time to visit his properties on either side – spending 13 days in total at Trump residences. After returning from his trip he resided mostly at his clubs in Virginia and New Jersey, according to Forbes.

According to the analysis, the president appears to be put off by the Florida heat during summer, instead preferring to spend time in Virginia and New Jersey – rounding off the month with a four-day trip at the latter.

open image in gallery This past week the president encouraged world leaders to meet him halfway (and sometimes on the green), with visits from European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen,and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at his resort in Turnberry ( AFP/Getty )

This past month, despite a trip to Europe, Trump has kept up appearances at his clubs.

The president encouraged world leaders to meet him halfway (and sometimes on the green), with visits from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at his resort in Turnberry.

The president concluded his Scottish trip by opening a new golf course at his resort in Menie, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday morning, playing a quick final round before heading back to Washington.