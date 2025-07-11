Trump ‘denied chance to address parliament’ during UK state visit to meet King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has reportedly been denied the chance to address parliament during his state visit to the UK.

The decision, which is likely to be seen as a major snub by the US president, comes just days after Emmanuel Macron was given the honour of addressing Parliament, where he urged Britain and France “to shoulder the burden of European security” together.

According to the Telegraph, Mr Trump is expected not to visit Buckingham Palace or enjoy a ceremonial carriage ride down the Mall in London, which have often been prominent features of state visits from other world leaders.

The decision came amid concerns there could be objections from both the public and MPs following calls for Mr Trump to be blocked from addressing parliament earlier this year, with MPs and peers warning the US president “does not respect democracy”.

Mr Trump accepted the invitation from King Charles for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK earlier this year, becoming the first US president to receive the honour.

open image in gallery Trump and King Charles raise a glass at the US ambassador’s residence during the president's first state visit to the UK in 2019 ( 2019 Getty Images )

But the reported decision to prevent him from addressing parliament risks angering the US president, who is thought to be keen on the idea after he was blocked from doing so on his last visit.

However, a senior White House official, who asked to remain unnamed to protect diplomatic discussions around the planned state visit, told The Independent that a speech to parliament had not been understood to be in the cards for Mr Trump's itinerary.

"This was never expected or even discussed," the official said.

In April, when the visit was announced, parliamentarians voiced concerns it would be “inappropriate” for him to speak in the Palace of Westminster as his predecessors Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton did.

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, who was a minister in Sir Tony Blair’s government, wrote to Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, warning the US president should not be allowed to address both houses of Parliament “because of his attitude towards and comments about the UK, parliamentary democracy, the Nato Alliance and Ukraine”.

open image in gallery President Trump is presented with a letter from the King in February, inviting him to a historic second state visit (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Labour MP Kate Osborne asked Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to follow his predecessor John Bercow in blocking an address from Mr Trump.

In a letter to Sir Lindsay, she said: “I am asking you as the Speaker to agree it would be inappropriate and mirror the previous Speaker’s recommendation.”

“It is of course up to our government to decide if they use the state visit to engage with Trump on a wide range of issues as above but that does not translate to giving him the honour of addressing the UK parliament, the decision of which I believe should reside with you.”

The House of Commons Speaker’s office said: “Any request made to address the houses of parliament will be considered in the usual way.”