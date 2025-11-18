MI5 warns MPs they could be targeted by Chinese spies in new ‘espionage alert’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MI5 has warned MPs and peers that they face a significant espionage risk from the Chinese state.

A new “espionage alert” has been circulated to members of the Commons and Lords, issued by the security services.

In a letter to MPs, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said Chinese state actors are “relentless" in their attempts to "interfere with our processes and influence activity at Parliament".

open image in gallery Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was ‘very angry’ over the case (PA) ( PA Wire )

The Commons speaker claimed the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) was "actively reaching out to individuals in our community", arguing they seek to "collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf".

Security minister Dan Jarvis will address the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to outline measures the government is taking to combat Chinese espionage.

It comes after the collapse of a case against two men accused of spying for Beijing in September.

Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry were charged by the CPS in April last year with spying under the Official Secrets Act 1911, when they were accused of collecting and communicating information which could be “useful to an enemy”. Both denied the charges.

But the Crown Prosecution Service said the case could not progress, because the government’s deputy national security adviser Matt Collins was unwilling to classify China as an active threat to national security - raising questions about Britain’s willingness to confront China as Sir Keir’s government looks to build closer ties with the country.

Mr Collins has said he had provided evidence of a “range of threats” posed by China but had not described the country as a “generic” threat because that was not the position of the then-Tory government.

Sir Lindsay said the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) has been trying to contact individuals in Parliament through two recruiters named as Amanda Qiu from BR-YR Executive Search and Shirly Shen of Internship Union.

Sir Lindsay said the two have been “using LinkedIn profiles to conduct outreach at scale on behalf of MSS”.

The letter said: “I am writing to you now to draw your attention to the attached Espionage Alert issued by the Security Service, MI5, to the parliamentary community.

open image in gallery Christopher Berry (left) and Christopher Cash were accused of passing secrets to China – both have consistently denied wrongdoing (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

“This alert highlights how the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) is actively reaching out to individuals in our community. Their aim is to collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf.

“The alert names two recruitment head-hunters: Amanda Qiu (BR-YR Executive Search) and Shirly Shen (Internship Union). Both are known to be using LinkedIn profiles to conduct outreach at scale on behalf of MSS.

“The alert also highlights that other similar profiles are acting as fronts for espionage. MI5 has issued this alert because the activity is targeted and widespread.”

He added: “It is of the utmost importance that we all understand how this activity happens and how to protect ourselves against it. We all have a responsibility to keep Parliament safe.

“The Lord Speaker is also writing in similar terms to members’ staff in the House of Lords.”