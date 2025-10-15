Starmer to publish China spy case evidence as he battles Tory ‘cover up’ claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to publish the evidence submitted by the Government as part of the collapsed China spy case, as he faced claims of a “cover-up”.

The Prime Minister said he intends to publish the witness statements prepared by senior official Matt Collins in full.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of being “evasive” and “too weak to stand up to China”.

The Conservatives have been pressing ministers over their handling of the collapsed trial of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry.

Both men, who deny wrongdoing, had been accused of passing secrets to China, but charges against them were dropped last month.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the Government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.

But Sir Keir insisted the “substantive” evidence was submitted under the Conservatives and supplementary statements handed to the CPS subsequently reflected the Tory administration’s position.

No 10 said Sir Keir was told the case was going to be dropped a couple of days before the CPS announced it.

He told MPs: “I’m deeply disappointed by the outcome, we wanted to see prosecutions.”

He said Mr Collins had produced an initial witness statement in 2023, supplemented by two further “short statements”.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said he had sought further evidence from the Government on the threat posed by China.

Sir Keir told MPs the case had to be based on the position taken by the Conservative government.

He said the Conservative administration’s Integrated Review of 2021 and the refresh of that document in 2023 were “very carefully worded to not describe China as an enemy”.

“The deputy national security adviser (DNSA) Matt Collins set out the then-government’s position in a substantive witness statement in 2023, which was subsequently supplemented by two further short statements.

“The Cabinet Secretary assures me that the DNSA faithfully set out the policy of the then-Tory government. I know first hand that the DNSA is a civil servant of the utmost integrity.”

Government sources had originally claimed the CPS was blocking the release of Mr Collins’ evidence, but the organisation denied that was the case.

Sir Keir said: “Last night, the Crown Prosecution Service clarified that, in their view, the decision whether to publish the witness statements of the DNSA is for the Government.

“I therefore carefully considered this question this morning, and after legal advice, I have decided to publish the witness statement.”

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch accused Sir Keir of “obfuscation”, adding: “It is simply unbelievable that he is trying to say the last government did not classify China as a threat.”

Sir Keir replied: “The substantive evidence was provided in 2023 by the previous government. That is when the witness statement was submitted.

“I am going to disclose it, they will all be able to read it.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, and Sir Oliver Robbins, the permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, met to discuss the trial in September.

But he insisted “that did not involve the national security adviser discussing the evidence in any way”.

Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir’s approach to the case “stinks of a cover-up”.

The Prime Minister, a former director of public prosecutions, insisted there was no political interference in the case.

Former security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “The real question is, what political direction did this Government give to their officials before they went to give evidence?”

Sir Keir responded: “Absolutely none.

“And I will also tell him this: I was the chief prosecutor for five years, and I can say, in those five years, which included three years under the coalition government, where we were taking difficult decisions on MPs’ expenses, not once was I subjected to political pressure of any sort from anyone.

“That is the tradition in this country; it is a proud tradition.

“It is one I uphold as Prime Minister, just as I upheld it when I was director of public prosecutions.”

Sir Keir insisted that “under this Government, no minister or special adviser played any role in the provision of evidence”.