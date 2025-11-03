Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A Latvian arrested for allegedly collecting information for Russia's intelligence

Latvia's State Security Service says it has arrested a Latvian citizen for allegedly spying on the country's defense sector for Russia's GRU military intelligence service

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 November 2025 12:06 EST
Russia Ukraine War Daily Life
Russia Ukraine War Daily Life (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Latvian citizen was arrested for allegedly collecting information about the Baltic country's defense sector for Russia’s shadowy GRU military intelligence service, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, whose identity was not made public, is accused of espionage. The person was taken into custody last month as officials conducted raids of two related sites.

Latvia's State Security Service said the suspect obtained and passed along details about NATO forces there, as well as information about private infrastructure used for aviation and how to buy prepaid cellphone cards.

Latvia’s intelligence service is among multiple European agencies that are investigating what Western officials say is a broad campaign of alleged Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare targeting European allies of Ukraine. That campaign has included multiple arson attacks across Europe, as well as cyberattacks and espionage.

The Baltics and the rest of Europe are on high alert after fighter jet and drone intrusions into NATO’s airspace reached an unprecedented scale in September.

Some European officials described the incidents as Moscow testing NATO’s response, which raised questions about how prepared the alliance is against Russia.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in