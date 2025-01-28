Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Peter Mandelson has told friends that he received his agréement to be the UK’s ambassador to the US from Donald Trump’s administration.

If true it means that the Labour grandee will have his letters of credence accepted by Trump next month and can take up residence in Washington DC.

However, the Foreign Office (FCDO) has not confirmed the reports in Politico yet and sources in the Trump team have raised question marks over whether the former EU commissioner and business secretary “has been given the green light.”

The confusion comes as newly installed US secretary of state Marco Rubio issued a warning to foreign secretary David Lammy over the attempts to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, as tensions between the UK government and US administration continue.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is said to be weighing up whether to approve Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s new ambassador to the US (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes amid reports that US senators have handed a file to the FBI to investigate the Labour peer’s links to China, the primary reason that Trump was said to be considering rejecting his nomination.

The Independent revealed last week that the extremely rare move was being considered by Trump and that a decision is set to be made by the US president this week after papers are forwarded from the State Department.

One senior US source described the report Mandelson has been accepted as “hot air”, adding: “Why would the senators have passed the dossier to the FBI Monday if he got his agreement last week?”

While Lord Mandelson may be allowed to take up his post removing a major diplomatic headache for Sir Keir Starmer it is understood that it will still come with conditions and the peer “will be kept on a short leash” because of his past links with China.

Meanwhile, Trump’s new chief diplomat has issued a warning to Mr Lammy over his attempts to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a sign that the new White House administration will seek to block the move.

The shot across the bows came in secretary of state Marco Rubio’s first phone call with the foreign secretary.

open image in gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Evan Vucci/AP) ( AP )

While Sir Keir Starmer and Trump avoided difficult topics including Mandelson when they spoke on Sunday, Mr Rubio issued a warning over the controversial Chagos Islands deal.

Joe Biden had supported a handover to Mauritius but the Trump administration is concerned about the joint UK/US airbase on Diego Garcia and the potential of China moving in and establishing a presence on the islands.

Mauritius was the first African country to sign a trade deal with China and the issue was raised by Mr Rubio during the call with Mr Lammy, telling the foreign secretary to beware of Beijing’s “malign influence”.

Mr Rubio, who has previously criticised the proposed deal, stressed the need for a “free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable”, according to a readout of the conversation. While Chagos does not appear to be mentioned by name the reference was a clear sign of the administration’s position on the deal with Mauritius

Before his nomination, the former Florida senator said the Chagos deal would be “concerning as it would provide an opportunity for communist China to gain valuable intelligence on our naval support facility in Mauritius”.

He told Politico: “This poses a serious threat to our national security interests in the Indian Ocean and threatens critical US military posture in the region.”

open image in gallery Chagos Islands

Last year The Independent revealed that the Trump transition team was looking at ways of vetoing the deal which got held up because of a change of government in Mauritius and demands by the new prime minister there for more concessions from the UK.

Mr Lammy has always described the Chagos agreement as “a good deal”, arguing it ends uncertainty over the Diego Garcia base and guarantees it for at least 99 years.

But the government has refused to publish details of the prposed deal, including the estimated cost to the UK taxpayer.