Trump signs order to ban ‘transgender ideology’ from military as president mulls third term: Live
President tells House Republicans his plans to get the ‘transgender ideology the hell out of our military,’ and says he’s raised ‘a lot’ of money for the next election cycle
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.
Aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington from Florida on Monday, the president signed the order which baselessly states that trans people are both medically and morally unfit to serve.
Military personnel whose gender identity differs from their biological sex “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” Trump wrote in the order, adding that they fail to meet the “rigorous standards necessary for military service”.
Speaking to House Republicans at his Doral, Florida, property earlier on Monday, the president said he will get the “transgender ideology the hell out of our military” which he says will ensure the U.S. has the world’s most lethal fighting force.
At the retreat, Trump also mulled whether he could run for office again for a third term and how he might spend money he has raised for the next election cycle. “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said.
Trump has issued a freeze on grants and loans. Here’s what it means for your bottom line
The Trump administration paused federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance in a late-night move - that could have big impacts for everyday Americans.
The Office of Management and Budget distributed a memo Monday ordering federal agencies to pause any federal financial assistance to allow President Donald Trump and his administration to review whether that aid is consistent with his policies.
The scope of the order is not immediately clear. Outside of a few honorable mentions — “financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal” — the memo did not spell out which programs would be impacted.
Kelly Rissman has the full story.
Trump issued a freeze on grants and loans. Here’s what it means for your bottom line
‘Financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the Green New Deal’ will be paused, according to a memo
Karoline Leavitt set to give first White House press briefing
Karoline Leavitt will give her first White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old, who is the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, is expected to head to the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at approximately 1 p.m.
Watch: Republican clashes with CNN host over transgender ban on military service
Trump calls Chinese AI company DeepSeek a ‘wake up call'
Donald Trump branded China’s AI tool DeepSeek a “wake up call” as global markets were rocked by the emergence of the new low-cost technology.
“The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” he said at a House GOP retreat at his Doral, Florida, property on Monday.
The artificial intelligence app rocketed to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts over the weekend after its release last week by a Chinese start-up of the same name founded in 2023.
It offers similar functionality to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, answering questions and generating text in responseto a user’s queries.
Several tech companies that have banked on a surge of AI interest sold off Monday, with US chipmaker Nvidia down almost 17 percent, losing $589 billion in market capitalisation.
Watch: Trump’s border czar issues blunt response to Selena Gomez’s tearful video over deportations
Donald Trump's border czar issues blunt response to Selena Gomez crying video
Donald Trump's border czar appeared to respond to Selena Gomez's tearful video about deportations, saying anyone who does not like the policy should take it up with Congress. On his first day in office, the US president declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on US soil. In response, the Emilia Perez star posted — and later deleted — a video in tears reacting to the new deportation policies. Gomez has long been an advocate for immigrant rights and produced a 2019 Netflix documentary show entitled 'Living Undocumented'.
Tucker Carlson wildly accuses Biden admin of Putin assassination plot
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden Administration of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin,” the conservative firebrand said in the latest episode of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show. “Which is insane,” Carlson added.
He continued: “That’s demented, that you would even think of something like that. So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them.”
Carlson provided no further details to evidence his allegations. The Independent has contacted Carlson represntatives.
‘Gulf of America’ set to appear on Google Maps
The Gulf of Mexico is set to be renamed “Gulf of America” by Google after US president Donald Trump ordered the name change just hours after taking office.
The change will be visible in the US, with both names appearing to Google Maps users outside of the country. In Mexico, it will remain the Gulf of Mexico.
The US officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley, Trump’s team said last week.
Alexander Butler has the story.
Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order
Change, which will only be visible to US users, comes after president signs executive order renaming body of water
Trump signs order reinstating military personnel who refused Covid vaccine
Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating U.S. military service members who were discharged for their refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
The order, which was signed on Monday evening, reverses former President Joe Biden’s dismissals – potentially restoring thousands of military personnel to their former ranks.
“The vaccine mandate was an unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden on our service members,” the order states.
“Further, the military unjustly discharged those who refused the vaccine, regardless of the years of service given to our Nation, after failing to grant many of them an exemption that they should have received. Federal Government redress of any wrongful dismissals is overdue.”
Trump pauses federal grants and loans
Donald Trump has paused grants, loans and other federal financial assistance, according to a leaked government memo.
In the memo, the White House budget office calls on government agencies to ensure spending is aligned with the president’s priorities.
"The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” read the memo, authored by acting director for the Office of Management and Budget, Matthew Vaeth.
“This temporary pause will provide the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best uses of the funding for those programs consistent with the law and the President's priorities.”
It is not clear which programs would be affected, although Medicare and Social Security benefits were exempt, per the memo.
The decision comes just days after the U.S. halted nearly all foreign aid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments